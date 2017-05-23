26°
Great promotions for the Gympie region

Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran | 23rd May 2017 3:54 PM

THERE has been a flurry of activity across the Gympie Region, with more events and activities for residents and visitors than we have ever seen.

I recently attended the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship at Miva.

This event provides a great national profile to our region and I was certainly impressed by the fast paced enthusiasm of both the participants and spectators.

Many of my councillor colleagues have also been out and about at various activities over the last fortnight week including events such as the second Annual Rosella Festival, the official opening of Hibiscus Aged Care facility, the Kilkivan campdraft and the Well Persons Health Check Day.

We can of course not forget the Gympie Show which was held over the last week.

Congratulations to the show committee and everyone who worked on this fantastic event. We were proud to once again sponsor this event for our community.

It was a great opportunity to showcase our finest produce and activity.

It was also wonderful to see the MV Rattler team had a stand at the Show and were overwhelmed by the positive feedback and excitement form the community about the Rattler being back on track in December 2017.

Gympie council was also pleased to bring Channel 7's Weekend Sunrise to the region over the weekend. The program helped us to highlight many of our regions' produce and tourism activities. Already the feedback re Sunrise has been overwhelming.

We want to thank James Tobin and the whole Sunrise team for helping us to promote our great region.

Gympie Times

Topics:  column gympie regional council gympie show 2017 mayor mick curran mick curran

No evidence of crocs nesting in Mary River

No evidence of crocs nesting in Mary River

The Department of Environment and Heritage has received reports of small crocodiles ranging between hatchling size to 1.2m in the river system.

Great promotions for the Gympie region

Mayor Mick Curran presents his weekly column

Those responsible have turned their back on humanity

Sometimes it's hard to find the right words

O'Brien rejects claim of Bruce Hwy funding 'cut'

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

War of words between O'Brien and Albanese over Bruce Hwy

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

From little things, big fun grows at Theebine

FUN FOR ALL: Theebine State School students with prizes up for grabs at their June 3 trivia night (Back from left) P&C secretary Malinda Masters, president Ashleigh Jensen and (kneeling) Mackenzie Casey, (middle row) Kiaya Daniels, Beau Daniels, Arafin Koch, Oscar Koch, Tayleelah Bristow, Indy Paulsen, (front row) Richard Dean, Rhianna Casey, Indi Crossley, Liam Spies, Zack Walters, Ruby Casey and Sophia Bristow. In front with trophy plaque Eric McIntosh.

Theebine State School trivia night fun

Hats on to beating cancer at Widgee

COME ONE, COME ALL: Lynlie Cross places another sign at Widgee, letting everyone know its time for Widgee Craft Group's annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Widgee Craft Group ready for big cancer morning tea

