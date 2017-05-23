Great promotions for the Gympie region

THERE has been a flurry of activity across the Gympie Region, with more events and activities for residents and visitors than we have ever seen.

I recently attended the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship at Miva.

This event provides a great national profile to our region and I was certainly impressed by the fast paced enthusiasm of both the participants and spectators.

Many of my councillor colleagues have also been out and about at various activities over the last fortnight week including events such as the second Annual Rosella Festival, the official opening of Hibiscus Aged Care facility, the Kilkivan campdraft and the Well Persons Health Check Day.

We can of course not forget the Gympie Show which was held over the last week.

Congratulations to the show committee and everyone who worked on this fantastic event. We were proud to once again sponsor this event for our community.

It was a great opportunity to showcase our finest produce and activity.

It was also wonderful to see the MV Rattler team had a stand at the Show and were overwhelmed by the positive feedback and excitement form the community about the Rattler being back on track in December 2017.

Gympie council was also pleased to bring Channel 7's Weekend Sunrise to the region over the weekend. The program helped us to highlight many of our regions' produce and tourism activities. Already the feedback re Sunrise has been overwhelming.

We want to thank James Tobin and the whole Sunrise team for helping us to promote our great region.