POSTPONED: Great Kilkivan Horse Ride not on track

SADLY for horse riders and organisers the iconic 2017 Kilkivan Great Horse Ride has been postponed with just one month to go.

Due to extremely dry conditions creating a very high fire danger on the trails, the management team reached a unanimous decision yesterday to move the event from the first weekend of April to the last weekend of September.

Outgoing president Dave Golding said the reluctant decision needed to be made for the safety of all riders and horses, and support crews, and a month before so participants were given enough notice.

He said after consulting with property owners, the team concluded the likelihood of enough rain to significantly reduce the fire risk by March 31 was too low to proceed.

Mr Golding, who is also a local Rural Fire Brigade officer, said conditions on all trails are tinder-dry at the moment.

"We have all been closely watching all available sources of weather predictions for the next four weeks.

"With riders planning to come from as far away as Cunnamulla and Melbourne, as well as stall holders, entertainers, demonstrators and spectators already planning to attend, we needed to weigh up the many factors involved and give everyone time to adjust their plans."

Trail Co-coordinator Vern Berry said with Kilkivan already on Level 4 water restrictions, it would be reckless to go ahead with the event, given the weather predictions for the next month.

The 2017 Kilkivan Great Horse Ride weekend will now start Friday, September 29.

Mrs Berry said the event will still deliver the same trail options, program and fun, family-friendly weekend.

"So mark it on your calendars now -it's the last weekend of the spring school holidays in Queensland, so plan to be in Kilkivan then!"

For further updates, visit the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride website and Facebook page.