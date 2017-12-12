Great holiday events on this week in the Gympie region

MARY CHRISTMAS: Gympie CBD traders get into the spirit of Christmas ahead of tomorrow nights first big Christmas on Mary event.

MARY CHRISTMAS: Gympie CBD traders get into the spirit of Christmas ahead of tomorrow nights first big Christmas on Mary event. Renee Albrecht

TODAY

1. Imbil Sock Puppets

When:

10.30-11.30am.

Where:

Imbil Library.

Contact:

5484 5488.

Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play. No bookings required. Materials supplied.

Learn how to make sock puppets in libraries throughout the region. Erin Smith

2. Ozobots in Gympie

When:

11am-12pm

Where:

Gympie Library

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld .gov.au

Explore these line-following robots. For the more advanced users, try coding Ozobots using Ozoblockly.

3. Wonderful Weaving

When:

10am-12noon

Where:

Gympie Regional Gallery

Phone:

5481 0733

Email:

gallery@gympie.qld .gov.au

Cost:

$8.50 per person.

Be inspired by the exhibition Under Foot by Mary Baroon to weave an amazing natural sculpture with artist Tina. Use palm fronds, wire, wool and other creative additions. This event is for 8+ years of age. 15 places available.

Weaving workshops are on in the Gallery today. Contributed

4. Splash'n'Fun

When:

10am-12noon (5-11 years) or 12noon-2pm (12-17 years)

Where:

Gympie ARC, Tozer Park Road , Gympie

Phone:

1300 129 988

Email:

gympiearc@ belgravialeisure.com.au

Cost:

Free - bookings essential. Limited places.

Join us at the ARC for some fun ball games in the water. Bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, towel, and swimmers. Recommended for kids with good water safety awareness and confidence.

Splash'n'Fun at the Gympie Aquatic Centre today. Renee Albrecht

TOMORROW

5. Goomeri and Kilkivan Sock Puppets

When:

10.30-11.30am (Goomeri) and 2-3pm (Kilkivan)

Where:

Goomeri and Kilkivan Libraries

Phone:

4168 4340(G) or 5484 1209 (K)

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play and help support the development of their creative side.

Libraries thoughout the region are hosting sock puppet workshops.

6. Ozobots at Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay

When:

10.30-11.30am (TCB) and 2.30-3.30pm (RB)

Where:

Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay Libraries

Phone:

5486 3705 (RB) or 5486 4355 (TCB)

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Explore these line-following robots. For the more advanced users, try coding Ozobots using Ozoblockly.

7. Mary Christmas

When:

4-9pm

Where:

Mary St

Take the kids to Mary St for the first of two massive street parties. There'll be live entertainment, a petting zoo, carollers, market stalls, late night shopping, horse and carriage rides and so much more, right along the length of Mary St.

Santa will be at Christmas in the Park in Gympie this Saturday. File

8. Christmas cards

When: 1-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Phone: 5481 0733

Email: gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

Create beautiful cards and decorations with artist Tina using recycled cardboard and special Christmas decorative bits for your family for Christmas.

THURSDAY, December 14

9. Gympie Sock Puppets

When:

10.30-11.30am

Where:

Gympie Library

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play and help support the development of their creative side.

FRIDAY, December 15

10. Botbasics

When:

9am-10.30am (6-12 years) and 11am-12 noon (13-17 years)

Where:

Gympie Library

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Discover the basics of robotics with robotic expert Mike Dash. Learn the skills you need to design, build and program robots. Bookings essential. 12 places available.

11. Christmas First Five Forever Story Time and Craft

When:

9.30am-10.30am

Where:

Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Join our First Five Forever storytellers at Gympie Central Shopping Centre as they share seasonal rhymes, songs, stories and craft to celebrate the holiday season.

Share story time at the Gympie library. Jorunn Lorenzen

SATURDAY, December 16

12. Mary Valley Rattler Family Fun Day

When:

10am-4pm

Where:

Old Gympie Station, Tozer St

Website:

maryvalleyrattler.com.au

Come along to celebrate the opening of the Old Gympie Station which includes a refurbished cafe, gift shop and museum. Meet some of the Mary Valley Rattler Fleet and tour one of our heritage trains and carriages. There will be free activities for the kids including face painting, colouring-in competitions and an inflatable choo-choo train. Plus vintage and classic cars on display and don't forget your came to get a photo with Santa and Mrs Claus 11am-1pm.

Tim Wyvill works on the Mary Valley Rattler station in Gympie for the Family Fun Day this weekend. Renee Albrecht

13. Magic Show with Miss Donna

When:

9.30-10.30am

Where:

Gympie Library

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Experience the world of magic in this one hour children's magic show with Miss Donna the Clown.

Miss Donna creates her balloon magic. Catch her in action at the Gympie library on Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

14. Christmas in the Park

When:

4-9pm

Where:

Nelson Reserve

Don't miss this community Christmas event with rides and great live entertainment from 4pm. Santa arrives at 5pm and the Christmas carols while be on from 7pm. Followed by fireworks. Get unlimited rides for $5. Plus there'll be food vans, prize draws and candles.