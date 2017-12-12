Great holiday events on this week in the Gympie region

TODAY
1. Imbil Sock Puppets
When:10.30-11.30am.
Where:Imbil Library.
Contact:5484 5488.
Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play. No bookings required. Materials supplied.
2. Ozobots in Gympie
When:11am-12pm
Where:Gympie Library
Phone:5481 0859
Email:library@gympie.qld .gov.au
Explore these line-following robots. For the more advanced users, try coding Ozobots using Ozoblockly.
3. Wonderful Weaving
When:10am-12noon
Where:Gympie Regional Gallery
Phone:5481 0733
Email:gallery@gympie.qld .gov.au
Cost:$8.50 per person.
Be inspired by the exhibition Under Foot by Mary Baroon to weave an amazing natural sculpture with artist Tina. Use palm fronds, wire, wool and other creative additions. This event is for 8+ years of age. 15 places available.
4. Splash'n'Fun
When:10am-12noon (5-11 years) or 12noon-2pm (12-17 years)
Where:Gympie ARC, Tozer Park Road , Gympie
Phone:1300 129 988
Email:gympiearc@ belgravialeisure.com.au
Cost:Free - bookings essential. Limited places.
Join us at the ARC for some fun ball games in the water. Bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, towel, and swimmers. Recommended for kids with good water safety awareness and confidence.
TOMORROW
5. Goomeri and Kilkivan Sock Puppets
When:10.30-11.30am (Goomeri) and 2-3pm (Kilkivan)
Where:Goomeri and Kilkivan Libraries
Phone:4168 4340(G) or 5484 1209 (K)
Email:library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play and help support the development of their creative side.
6. Ozobots at Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay
When:10.30-11.30am (TCB) and 2.30-3.30pm (RB)
Where:Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay Libraries
Phone:5486 3705 (RB) or 5486 4355 (TCB)
Email:library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Explore these line-following robots. For the more advanced users, try coding Ozobots using Ozoblockly.
7. Mary Christmas
When:4-9pm
Where:Mary St
Take the kids to Mary St for the first of two massive street parties. There'll be live entertainment, a petting zoo, carollers, market stalls, late night shopping, horse and carriage rides and so much more, right along the length of Mary St.
8. Christmas cards
When: 1-3pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Phone: 5481 0733
Email: gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au
Create beautiful cards and decorations with artist Tina using recycled cardboard and special Christmas decorative bits for your family for Christmas.
THURSDAY, December 14
9. Gympie Sock Puppets
When:10.30-11.30am
Where:Gympie Library
Phone:5481 0859
Email:library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play and help support the development of their creative side.
FRIDAY, December 15
10. Botbasics
When:9am-10.30am (6-12 years) and 11am-12 noon (13-17 years)
Where:Gympie Library
Phone:5481 0859
Email:library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Discover the basics of robotics with robotic expert Mike Dash. Learn the skills you need to design, build and program robots. Bookings essential. 12 places available.
11. Christmas First Five Forever Story Time and Craft
When:9.30am-10.30am
Where:Gympie Central Shopping Centre
Phone:5481 0859
Email:library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Join our First Five Forever storytellers at Gympie Central Shopping Centre as they share seasonal rhymes, songs, stories and craft to celebrate the holiday season.
SATURDAY, December 16
12. Mary Valley Rattler Family Fun Day
When:10am-4pm
Where:Old Gympie Station, Tozer St
Website:maryvalleyrattler.com.au
Come along to celebrate the opening of the Old Gympie Station which includes a refurbished cafe, gift shop and museum. Meet some of the Mary Valley Rattler Fleet and tour one of our heritage trains and carriages. There will be free activities for the kids including face painting, colouring-in competitions and an inflatable choo-choo train. Plus vintage and classic cars on display and don't forget your came to get a photo with Santa and Mrs Claus 11am-1pm.
13. Magic Show with Miss Donna
When:9.30-10.30am
Where:Gympie Library
Phone:5481 0859
Email:library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Experience the world of magic in this one hour children's magic show with Miss Donna the Clown.
14. Christmas in the Park
When:4-9pm
Where:Nelson Reserve
Don't miss this community Christmas event with rides and great live entertainment from 4pm. Santa arrives at 5pm and the Christmas carols while be on from 7pm. Followed by fireworks. Get unlimited rides for $5. Plus there'll be food vans, prize draws and candles.