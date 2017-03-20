Great fun to be had at Gympie and Rainbow Beach

A fundraiser at Rainbow Beach will help bring up to 40 children from drought ravaged western Queensland to a holiday at the beach.

PARKSIDE BIRTHDAY

PARKSIDE Early Learning Centre will celebrate its first birthday this weekend.

The free celebration will double as a fundraiser and awareness day for Autism Queensland.

Centre owner Andrew Riley said being in business for just over a year was a great reason to have a community celebration. The fun runs at the centre at 9 Tozer Park Rd from 10am-midday and will include a bouncy castle, face painting, market stalls, craft activities,and Autism Spectrum Disorder information and display.

BUSH TO BEACH FUNDRAISER

THE Rainbow Beach Events Committee and Tin Can Bay Lions will hold a fundraiser to bring up to 40 children from drought ravaged western Queensland to the beach.

The plan is for them to stay at Cathy House Tin Can Bay and visit Australia Zoo, Under Waterworld and other local attractions.

The fundraiser will be on Saturday, April 1, in the Rainbow Beach Community Hall from 6.30pm and will include a two-course dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles and lucky door prizes.

Guest speaker will be Cate Stuart from Charleville, and formerly from Mt Morris Station, who will speak on the plight experienced by many families in the bush.

Rodney Vincent will be the entertainment which will kick off at 8pm and will include a variety of comedy, country and rock and roll, with tributes to Gene Pitney and Johnny O'Keefe.

Tickets cost $45 if ticket if purchased before March 25, or $50 after this date.

Tickets available from Tom Grady in Mary St, Gympie, Jilly's at Tin Can Bay or the Rainbow Beach Pharmacy.

Pay by EFT to BSB 084 952, A/C 2867 07414 to Lions Club of Tin Can Bay Fundraising A/C but leave name as reference.

Buses leave from the Civic Centre Gympie at 5.30pm ($10) return. And from the Dolphin Arcade Tin Can Bay at 5.45pm (gold coin).

Inquiries call Marlene Owen 0402 286 571 or Tony Stewart 0408 767 930.