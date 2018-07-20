Menu
RACE DAY READY: Director of nursing Nicole White director of nursing, Zinc's Alina Hickey, Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur, Karen Binger and nurse unit manager Deanne Mitchell excited for today's race meet.
GREAT FIELDS: Picture perfect for Zinc 96 races

20th Jul 2018 4:55 PM

HORSE RACING: With a great field, the Zinc 96 race day tomorrow will be an exciting day for punters.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said it was great to see the racing fields growing.

" It is one of the best fields of the year,” Gill said.

"The main race has full fields with emergencies and will make things interesting for punters.”

If you aren't a punter, the Gympie Turf Club will have you covered as there will be plenty of trackside entertainment.

The Serenity Pamper Station will be back to touch up the hair and make up and a photobooth, with cash, prizes and holidays to be won in the Fashions of the Field.

There will be a live band after party and a $250 bar tab which will be given away.

This will be another chance for racegoers to go into the draw to have win a car, which will be drawn on November 24.

Gates open at 11am and the first race will start at 1.15pm.

