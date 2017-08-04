Great conditions means perfect weekend for fishing

DAILY DOUBLE: David Macdonald with some good bass caught on smak lures in the Mary River near Tiaro.

BEAUTIFUL offshore winter conditions right through the weekend with winds north to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots, and becoming choppy reaching up to 20 knots inshore early in the morning with seas around 1m, increasing to 1 to 1.5m south of Maroochydore.

Saturday will have ideal conditions particularly later in the day with winds west to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots becoming variable 10 knots in the afternoon and seas around 1m, increasing to 1 to 1.5m offshore. Sunday is looking excellent with the light SSW winds.

Sunshine Reef has had coral trout, small snapper, tusk fish, grass sweetlip and lots of pearl perch. Double Island Point has had red emperor, long tail tuna, gold spot wrasse, moses perch, hussar, jobfish, pearl perch, spangled emperor and heaps of good tuskies. Snapper, hussar and tusk fish from the Hards. Still lots of cobia around up to 27kg fish north of Hall's Reef and around the Blinker off Mooloolaba.

Snapper to 7kg, red throat emperor and pearl perch from the banks. North Reefs had solid snapper, cobia and Moses perch, mackerel, maori cod, coral bream, pearl perch and small mouth nannygai. Snapper, sweetlip and moses perch from the Blinker.

Pearl perch, venus tusk fish, moses perch from Wide Caloundra. Snapper from the Caloundra Five Mile. School mackerel, cod and sweetlip from Currimundi reef. Cod, sweetlip, tusk fish and pearl perch from Coolum Reef.

Out from Hervey Bay the southern gutters have had coral trout, mackerel, cobia, tusk fish, sweetlip and cod. Trevally, school mackerel and snapper in Platypus bay, Burrum 8 mile and 6 mile arch cliffs.

Bream and trevally from Kingfisher Bay. Double Island Point has had jew, hussar, pearl perch and Cobia.

Tusk fish, nannygai, moses perch, sweetlip, spangled emperor, red emperor and cobia long tail tuna and cod about 20nm north and 15nm east of Wide Bay Bar.

Estuaries, dams

and beaches

Fraser Island: Whiting, bream, dart and Spanish mackerel in the gutters. Best to travel on low tide.

Hervey Bay: Jew off Urangan Boat Harbour walls. Flathead and bream from Urangan Pier. Squid around the rock ledges and weed beds. Winter whiting throughout the sand straights.

Rainbow Beach: Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point School mackerel from Inskip Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. Golden trevally, cod and barramundi in Kauri Creek.

Local Dams and Rivers: In Borumba Dam the cooler weather has the bass schooling in the deeper holes, so best to use your sounder to locate the fish and use Ice Jigs Sooty Grunter, good bass and golden perch on lures and live shrimp in the Mary River and its tributaries.

Noosa: Mangrove jack, trevally, flathead and bream in Woods Bays. Big tailor on the making tide in the lower river.

Good trevally feeding throughout the river and a few diamond trevally in the lower river.

Flathead from the river mouth and along Tewantin stretch. There are plenty of bream throughout the lower river. Grunter bream between the lakes. Try for luderick at the rocks at the river mouth.

Maroochydore: Jew in the surf gutter between Pin Cushion and Yaroomba. Good catches of tailor in the river mouth. Whiting and Tarwhine along Marcoola Beach and Town of Seaside beaches. Flathead and bream from Cotton Tree. Bream, flathead and golden trevally from Twin Waters. Flathead in the creeks and Bli Bli Islands. Grunter bream and whiting from the creek mouths. Few tailor, golden trevally and queenfish between the Cod Hole and Chambers Island. Sand crabs in the lower river.

Mooloolaba: Tailor, flathead, bream and tarwhine in the gutter south of Point Cartwright. Bream and tailor from the rock walls and moorings. Flathead in the La Balsa sand basin. Bream, tailor and trevally around the boat moorings. Golden and giant trevally around Minyama Island. Flathead and bream from McKenzies Bridge. Sand crabs between Minyama Island and the mouth.

Caloundra: Bream and tarwhine from Currimundi Beach. Whiting and bream along Dicky Beach. Tailor and bream from the northern tip of Bribie.

Giant and golden trevally on lure in Pelican Waters canals. Tailor and flathead on lures between the bar and Golden Beach.

Bream and flathead along Golden Beach and luderick and bream off the boardwalk.

