Greasy bacon dishes Aussies are going nuts for

A meatlovers pizza from T-Man's Pizzeria in Frankston, Victoria. Picture: Supplied

IT'S enough to make bacon lovers drool.

On the eve of International Bacon Day, mouth-watering new statistics have revealed the state of Australia's love affair with bacon.

New data obtained by News Corp Australia from Menulog show Meatlovers Pizza is the top bacon-infused item ordered across the country.

But Victorians have the biggest taste for bacon, ordering half a million bacon dishes in the past year through the national online food delivery service.

Residents in the Melbourne suburb of Frankston were the biggest fans, racking up more than 22,000 bacon orders. Local restaurant favourites are Georgie Boyz Pizza and Daddy'O Pizza Bar.

A pizza from Daddy’O Pizza Bar in Frankston, Victoria. Picture: Supplied

Other local Victorian restaurants where bacon lovers order bacon meatlovers pizza include T-mans Pizza in Boronia and Victoria's Pizza & Beyond in Melton.

NSW came in a close second, making up one in three bacon orders on Menulog.

Diners in the suburb of Penrith topped the state, ordering more than 18,000 bacon dishes.

One of the popular local restaurants to order a bacon-loaded meatlovers pizza is Panthers Pizza & Kebab.

Panthers Pizza & Kebabs meatlovers pizza in Penrith, NSW. Picture: Supplied

In Queensland, Caboolture saw more than 6,000 bacon orders with local restaurant favourites being Pizza Hut in Morayfield and Blue Diamond Pizza and Cafe in Beachmere.

A meatlovers pizza from Pizza Hut in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

Strong local restaurant favourites where diners are ordering meatlovers pizza also include Pizza In A Hurry in Ellen Grove and Carlos Naples Pizza in Aspley.

Pizza in a Hurry’s meatlovers pizza. Picture: Supplied

In South Australia, Morphett Vale saw more than 6,000 bacon orders.

Local restaurant favourites among bacon lovers include Hilltop Pizzeria in Sheidow Park and Pizza and Pasta King in Morphett Vale.

A close-up of a pizza from Hilltop Pizzeria in South Australia. Picture: Supplied

Another favourite is Hanson Pizza and Pasta Bar in Athol Park.

Hanson’s mouth-watering Meatlovers Pizza. Picture: Supplied

Besides meatlovers pizza, other popular menu items ordered by bacon addicts across the country include:

*Aussie Pizza

*Carbonara Pasta

*Burgers with The Lot

*Caesar Salad

A popular place for Carbonara Pasta is La Porchetta in Wagga Wagga in NSW, and Hanson Pizza and Pasta Bar in South Austalia.

international bacon day — La Porcetta carbonara

As for burgers with The Lot, Bernie's Takeaway in Leumeah, South Australia and The Chicken Run in Quakers Hill, NSW, were most popular.

The Lot Burger from Chicken Run in Quakers Hill, NSW. Picture: Supplied

Big John's Italian Seafood in NSW and Sandy's Bar + Grill in Queensland were popular for Caesar Salad orders.

Caesar's Salad loaded with bacon from Big John's Seafood in NSW. Picture: Supplied

More quirky items being ordered include Bacon Pancakes from Pancake Parlour in Doncaster, Victoria, and a Maple Bacon Donut from Milk Bar by Cafe Ish in Redfern, Sydney

Bacon pancakes from Pancake Parlour in Doncaster, Victoria. Picture: Supplied

A Maple Bacon Donut from Milk Bar by Cafe Ish, in Redfern, Sydney. Picture: Supplied

The findings come as Australian Pork marketing manager Mitch Edwards urged bacon lovers to buy local, saying most people were surprised to learn that 80 per cent off the bacon sold in Australia is made from imported pork.

"Bacon is an Aussie household staple but there's a high chance the family favourite that

shoppers are selecting isn't made with Australian pork," he said.

"Many people are surprised to learn that 80 per cent of bacon sold in Australia is made using

imported pork. Aussie bacon meets our high safety standards and celebrates fresh, quality,

local ingredients.

"If you want to support Aussie pig farmers, by buying bacon made from 100 per cent Australian pork, look for either the pink Australian Pork logo or make sure the bar chart on the country of origin label has a percentage of over 90 per cent of Australian ingredients."

This week, Princi Smallgoods in Perth were also named as producing the best local bacon at the Australian PorkMark Bacon Awards.

Southlands Quality Meats in Canberra took out first place honours in the Short Cut

category, followed by Westridge Meats from Toowomba in Queensland in second spot.

Loveday's Quality Meats on the Gold Coast and Eurostyle Smallgoods in Perth were named

equal third with their short cut bacons.

In the Full Rasher category, Gray's Modern Meat Mart in Toowoomba was announced

second place to Princi Smallgoods and Griffith Butchery in Canberra, third.

Hungry Jack's new Baconator Deluxe. Picture: Supplied

This weekend, Menulog has also partnered with Pizza Hut, Hungry Jacks and Red Rooster to create new menu items and exclusive offers available for one whole month, launching on Saturday - International Bacon Day.