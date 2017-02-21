Grazing workshop applications closing tomorrow

Graziers will have to get their skates on to apply to attend a two day workshop. Applications close tomorrow.

GRAZIERS wanting to take part in a Grazing Best Management Practice two-day workshop have until tomorrow to register.

To be held at Imbil Bowls Club on February 28 and March 1, the workshop is a prerequisite for participation in the Reef Trust 3 grant program.

Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee manager Brad Wedlock said the workshop gives access to technical, extension and incentive fund opportunities.

"New or long-time grazier, there is plenty to learn,” Mr Wedlock said.

"Improving practical and management skills can results in increased production systems.”

Workshop speakers include a list of 'top of their field' presenters - Steve Banney on people and business; Graeme Elphinstone on grazing land management; Ann McKenzie on soil health; Roger Sneath on animal production and Janet Vallier on animal welfare.

Each day be ready at 8am for an 8.30am start and it concludes at 4pm.

Lunch, morning tea and the two-day program are free.

For details or to register contact MRCCC, phone 54824766 or email admin@mrccc.org.au.