Graziers look at sustainability and land care

TWENTY mainly relative newcomers to the grazing industry plus a few older hands who attended a Best Management Practice workshop at Imbil had one common aim - to learn what to do in relation to the environment sustainability and caring for their land.

The workshop was run as a required precursor to applying for Reef Trust grants in the priority area of mid-Mary western creek catchments and an area at Connondale.

Toowoomba-based animal husbandry officer Roger Sneath said those areas had been prioritised as being major contributors to sediment erosion that finds its way onto the Barrier Reef.

Mr Sneath said the grazing Best Management Practice project is a good news story for the grazing industry.

"Graziers can self assess what they do on their property against a check list of desirable outcomes,” he said. "It is also possible to set higher targets.”

Mr Sneath said graziers who 'pass' the assessment can now prove that they are doing the right thing for the environment and the Reef, and can improve productivity by implementing the best practice in the five workshop modules. He said that in the local region the aim is to preserve Hervey Bay sea grass and dugongs.

"What we do now shapes the future,” Mr Sneath said. "The best place for the region's top soil is on the farm, not going down stream in to Hervey Bay and the ocean.”

He said that the voluntary BMP program proves to the public that graziers are concerned about sustainability and environment, and that those things do not preclude running a profitable grazing enterprise.

"When asked to defend what is happening on a grazing block a grazier can point to following BMP,” Mr Sneath said. "BMP for many rural industries have been developed by the industry itself and follows the industry preferred way to solve issues and run cattle.”

Leslie Hansen and her husband are new to the grazing industry and are running cattle on 256ha at Upper Kandanga.

Ms Hansen said they have attended field days and other learning events, and have gradually come to realise the importance of BMP in running a property.

"The more you get involved in the nuts and bolts, the more projects such as BMP come to mean,” she said.

MRCCC manager Brad Wedlock said the Imbil event was the launch of the 2016-201 8 Reef Trust grant program, applications for which are now open.