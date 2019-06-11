Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

Theo Hayez's godfather Jean Philippe Pector talks to detective inspector Matt Kehoe in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Theo Hayez's godfather Jean Philippe Pector talks to detective inspector Matt Kehoe in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

THE search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has entered its third day, after the 18-year-old was reported missing last week.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman confirmed the search had resumed this morning for Theo, who was last seen on May 31 leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay but was not officially reported missing until Thursday when he didn't check out of his hostel accommodation.

"The land search began at first light this morning," she said.

Police and SES crews will continue to scour the bushland around Cape Byron for any clues into the teen's disappearance.

Yesterday, Theo's godfather Jean-Phillipe Pector pleaded with the community for anyone who might have information about his godson's disappearance to contact police immediately.

More information to come.