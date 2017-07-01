Grateful school thanks the heroes of the One Mile Fire

AFTERMATH: The Gympie community expressed it's shock and dismay over the One Mile State School fire.

Letter to the Editor

AS P&C president of One Mile State School, I would like to thank the amazing efforts of the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service during the recent fire that destroyed our school's C block classrooms.

Without their heroic actions and quick thinking, this tragic event could have been far worse if the fire had spread to the adjacent buildings.

The One Mile School community is extremely grateful.

Many thanks also to the Queensland Police Service for your quick response with your investigations.

This incident, whilst tragic, will ultimately once again reveal the strength of the good in our community overcoming a small minority's urge to destroy it.

Discover the Gold Within.

Malcolm Dodt,

One Mile State School P&C President.