Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A heartfelt thank-you

NEIGHBOUR Day at the Veteran Hall last Saturday was a wonderfully busy and happy day.

The hall was full almost all day, and there were many "old Veteran” stories told, precious memories recalled, and even the occasional family reunion.

Exquisite craft by the hall's own Frayed Edges craft group was on display and we also had the company of Gympie Family History Society, who have been so helpful in researching some of our Veteran history.

We had a couple of trucks from the Veteran Rural Fire Brigade outside which with Pat A Pet Awhile's adorable baby animals, delighted young and old visitors alike. A free sausage sizzle and unlimited tea and coffee ensured all the comforts of home.

We were then thoroughly entertained all evening by wonderful Brisbane band The Long Johns (boasting Gympie's Steve Buchanan on sousaphone) and the supremely talented (and also Gympie grown) Emma Beau.

The hall was full of hungry guests who were fed beautifully by the Bullseye Food Van; some drinks, some dancing, and a fantastic atmosphere, it was the perfect end to a great day.

The hall committee sincerely thanks everyone who contributed in any way.

We're particularly grateful for the support we can always rely on from our neighbours at the Veteran Rural Fire Brigade and the ladies from our craft groups, particularly Frayed Edges.

We also couldn't have managed a day like that without the financial and practical support of Gympie Regional Council, and Jacqui we thank you for your hard work and great ideas.

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival/community group helped us with the use of a cold room which was even delivered to us by a GRC staff member; that was a huge help, thank you. Annette from Pat A Pet Awhile and Bruce from Bullseye Food Truck, thank you both for your support and for helping us entertain and take care of our guests.

And to every one who made the effort to call in at any point during the day, we thank you for getting involved in such a warm and generous way.

The historical information that we're collecting is part of an ongoing project. If you have anything you'd like to contribute, or to have a better look at what we do have, please message us. veteranhall@hotmail.com

GLENNE LENSKE,

VETERAN HALL SOCIAL COMMITTEE