Grassroots Imbil music festival reveals 31 artists to perform

Jungle Love Festival is back against all the odds and returning May 14 - 16 to their old stomping grounds, the Borumba Deer Park near Imbil.

Court rejects Gympie transgender vilification appeal

The organisers are thrilled to announce their juiciest live line-up ever for the 2021 festival.

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

Winston Surfshirt will be bringing their buttery vocals, and unique blend of groove, soul and hip-hop.

Grammy nominated jazz-funk superstars Hiatus Kaiyote will also be headlining in what will be their first show in SE QLD for almost 7 years.

The live line-up is jam-packed with 31 artists ranging from a broad range of genres. Featuring a range of local favourites from veterans The Cairos to Perve Endings, and Full Flower Moon Band and rapidly emerging stars such as hip-hop king JK-47, the powerful story teller Barkaa, the dark dance duo Collar, and with her world class voice and soulful pop is songwriter Felivand.

DIVE IN: Jungle Love is on in May near Imbil. Picture: Aimee Catt

The festival is a music lover’s utopia. After a challenging year (to say the least) in 2020, with a forced cancellation just six weeks out due to COVID, the team behind this grassroots festival has been blown away by the support and outpouring of love from their community when this year’s event sold out in a record time of 10 hours, before anything was even announced.

The unique thing about Jungle Love is that even after 7 years of operation, it stays true to its authentic roots.

Focusing on bringing together a community of like-minded people to celebrate music, art, friendship and the weird and wonderful.

You can ask anyone who has been before, and they will tell you it’s the best festival around.

The main stage, a spectacle in itself, will be nestled by the fresh-water creek, take a dip and enjoy the show.

The beating heart of the festival, a 24-hour completely improvisational jam stage will also run throughout the event, so both night owls and early birds can get their fix of tunes any time desired.

Jungle Love is all about freedom and discovery, so once you enter, you have complete freedom to explore without any fences or check points.

The 150 communal rainbow bikes will be the festival’s vehicle of choice, available for any reveller to use to transport themselves as they please around the Jungle (with hand sanitiser at each bike rack!).

Simply ride one to your destination and leave it for the next person to enjoy.

The entire event will be BYO (no glass), so you can waltz right up to watch your new favourite artist with a beverage of choice in hand without hefty festival bar prices. 250 more General Admissions were made available today in a special extra release.

More Jungle Love Express Bus Packages were also made available for guests who want to do their part in helping get cars off the road.

Jungle Love

One busload worth of Packages has already been sold, for the first time in Jungle Love history! The organisers are thrilled to be able to take 25 cars off the road! The good news doesn’t end here. There is still more to look forward to with the electronic music, performance, visual arts, and workshops programs announcement coming soon.

But how about that Elephant in the room, we’re not over this pandemic yet?

Organisers are well aware of the risks of a snap lockdown taking place again as they navigate through this pandemic.

However, they have reported a plan is in place to bend and adapt should that happen, even if it occurs on the day.

“It wouldn’t be fun or easy to have to deal with such an occurrence, but we won’t be blindsided by it this time. We have a plan, we’d take a big hit if it happened, but we can adapt, postpone the event to later in the year and still give everyone an amazing experience. We’re just super grateful we can proceed in 2021.”

JUNGLE LOVE 2021 MAIN STAGE LINEUP: Winston Surfshirt Hiatus Kaiyote B-Syde Balairi Barkaa Ben Jansz Boing Boing Boss Moxi The Cairos Cheap Fakes Collar DVNA Endless Valley FELIVAND Full Flower Moon Band Future Haunts Geniie Boy Great Sage Harry J Hart Izy JK-47 JOAL Mark Peric MC Wheels Mood Swing and Chevy Bass Band Nice Biscuit Osaka Punch Perve Endings Stray Dog Saviours Yossa Haile A Tribute to Pink Floyd