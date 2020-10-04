Menu
Firefighters are headed to Melwondi after a grassfire flared up just after 4,30pm today. Photo Tessa Mapstone
News

Grassfire flares up in Mary Valley

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
4th Oct 2020 5:16 PM
FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to the Mary Valley following a bushfire flare up at Melawondi late this afternoon.

Two crews are en route to the grass fire which started just after 4.30pm near Melawondi Rd.

QFES has urged residents to take caution as smoke may affect drivers and people with medical conditions.

It is the second bushfire crews have had to deal with today; one started at an Elm St property near Cooroy just before 10am.

It follows a busy Saturday afternoon at Tiaro where fireys were first forced to deal with a boat that caught fire at Van Doorn Rd, inflicting minor burns on multiple people.

Crews then had control a grassfire near Netherby road.

