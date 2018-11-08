Grass gets even greener at popular Gympie tourist spot

GRASS IS GREENER: More than 2000sq m of turf has been replaced at The Sands as major renovation work continues at the popular park.

GRASS IS GREENER: More than 2000sq m of turf has been replaced at The Sands as major renovation work continues at the popular park. Gympie Regional Council

WARM weather may have made some of us uncomfortable, but it has provided the perfect chance for upgrades to the Sands to steam ahead.

More than 2000sq m of fresh turf has already been laid at the popular spot as Gympie Regional Council moves forward with Stage 1 of the site's landscaping and re-vegetation work.

New grass is only one part of the plan, though.

A larger car park, a newly built path, River to Rail Trail extensions, weed removal and planting new riverine and rainforest species are also on the agenda.

Work is continuing through December before taking an extended hiatus for the school holidays.

Upgrades to the Sands. Gympie Regional Council

It will pick back up again in February.

While the bright, shiny grass no doubt looks inviting, the public is asked to please "keep off” for the next two weeks until it settles.

The work is the latest step in what has been a major renovation of the park over the past year.

This includes $169,000 in rainforest restoration work to improve canopy and ground cover (funded by the Federal Government's 20 million trees grant and the council's environment levy), and other upgraded done as part of the first two stages of the River to Rail Trail project.

Upgrades to the Sands. Gympie Regional Council

Both stages are funded under the State Government's Works for Queensland program to the tune of $1.6 million.

Stage two should be finished and open to the public by the middle of next year.