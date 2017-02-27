Grass fire close call for Southside homes, livestock

A CLOSE SHAVE: Henry Walker rescued his neighbour's horse from a grass fire at Danchia Court, Southside.

Grass fire threatens Gympie homes: Grass fire threatens houses in Gympie's Southside

PROPERTY owners and several fire crews helped contain a large grass fire threatening numerous homes at Southside yesterday.

The flames, which hungrily moved through a dry and overgrown paddock just after noon, lapped the back of a number of properties off Danchia Ct and adjoining streets.

Eight fire crews, including urban and rural, and a number of property owners worked to contain the fire, which ripped through piping, blackened back yards, singed water tanks and made a boat owner very nervous.

Nearby resident Henry Walker braved the heat when he ran through a burning paddock to rescue a panicky horse.

BLACKENED EARTH: Emergency crews extinguished a grass fire at Danchia Court, Southside. Rowan Schindler

Wearing nothing but a singlet, stubbies and thongs, Mr Walker said he dashed through a long line of thick smoke and grabbed the horse by the main.

He waited for the wind to change direction before he had enough room to lead the horse back through the paddock.

Three cows escaped further down the gully.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Rescue Gympie station officer Adrian Bond praised the work of the neighbours in the success of controlling the fire, but also warned Gympie residents about the seriousness of unattended burn-offs.

"Any burning off must be permitted and must always be supervised,” he said.

He said the cause of the fire was not definite, but under investigation.