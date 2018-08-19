UPDATE: Eight crews on scene of Mary Valley fire

Eight QFES crews are on the scene of a grass fire at Imbil.

UPDATE: 3.45PM: EIGHT firefighting crews are on the scene of a grass fire at Imbil which is reportedly burning near houses in the area.

They were called to the blaze, which is burning on Rush Rd, about 2.15pm.

A QFS spokeswoman said crews were still assessing at the scene.

"We don't know if there is any threat to the properties at the moment," she said.

EARLIER 3PM: FIREFIGHTERS are racing to the scene of a grass fire near Imbil homes, just hours after they were forced to extinguish a burning car at Amamoor.

A QFES spokesman said two crews were on their way to the Imbil fire, which was burning at a property on Rush Rd.

It is the second fire emergency services have had to deal with in the Mary Valley today.

Earlier, Police and fireys were called to a burning car in the backyard of an Amamoor property about 10am.

The spokesman said the fire was under control 10 minutes after the crews arrived.

Police said they were investigating the incident.