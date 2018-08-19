Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eight QFES crews are on the scene of a grass fire at Imbil.
Eight QFES crews are on the scene of a grass fire at Imbil.
Breaking

UPDATE: Eight crews on scene of Mary Valley fire

scott kovacevic
by
19th Aug 2018 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:01 PM

UPDATE: 3.45PM: EIGHT firefighting crews are on the scene of a grass fire at Imbil which is reportedly burning near houses in the area.

They were called to the blaze, which is burning on Rush Rd, about 2.15pm.

A QFS spokeswoman said crews were still assessing at the scene.

"We don't know if there is any threat to the properties at the moment," she said.

EARLIER 3PM: FIREFIGHTERS are racing to the scene of a grass fire near Imbil homes, just hours after they were forced to extinguish a burning car at Amamoor.

A QFES spokesman said two crews were on their way to the Imbil fire, which was burning at a property on Rush Rd.

It is the second fire emergency services have had to deal with in the Mary Valley today.

Earlier, Police and fireys were called to a burning car in the backyard of an Amamoor property about 10am.

The spokesman said the fire was under control 10 minutes after the crews arrived.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    It was like something from a movie: witness

    premium_icon It was like something from a movie: witness

    Breaking FREIGHT train incident causing major disruptions to rail passengers.

    Man injured at Mary Valley farm

    Man injured at Mary Valley farm

    Breaking Paramedics were called out just after 1pm.

    GALLERY: 18 glamorous snaps from the Muster Cup

    premium_icon GALLERY: 18 glamorous snaps from the Muster Cup

    Offbeat Excitement and style were the watchwords at the Muster Cup.

    Two 4WDS collide on highway north of Gympie

    Two 4WDS collide on highway north of Gympie

    Breaking Emergency crews are still on the scene.

    Local Partners