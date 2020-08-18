Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
News

GRAPHIC: Sick video of woman drowning kittens shared online

Crystal Jones
18th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA and police are investigating after reports a woman, believed to be from Bundaberg, has drowned three kittens, uploading the video of the sickening act to social media.

SCROLL TO BOTTOM TO VIEW VIDEO

The highly disturbing footage appears to have been shared on social messaging platform Snapchat, with a caption over the clips that appears to say "drowning them".

The woman accused of drowning the kittens then sends messages to her friends about the incident, saying "newborns, we can't have any more cats. Do it while they're young".

A friend then pleads with the woman to give the cats away on Facebook or take them to the RSPCA.

 

A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.
A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.

 

The accused then replies "they won't be able to live for six weeks without their mums, you can't even get rid of a cat until six weeks old."

The friend then pleads once more, telling the accused that the kittens would be taken care of by the RSPCA.

But then the accused makes a chilling statement: "Either way, I got paid to do it, wouldn't do it to my own cats."

Another social media post sees the accused stating: "Yes, I killed them, why? Who gives a f--k?"

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the group was aware of the incident, and said it was important anyone with information on cruel acts contacted the RSPCA.

More Stories

bundaberg rspca
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad tried to exchange car part at store he stole it from

        Premium Content Dad tried to exchange car part at store he stole it from

        News The Gunalda man told a Gympie court this week it was a ‘moment of stupidity’

        Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

        Premium Content Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

        Environment Council looks forward to benefits the development will bring.

        Man breaks into business looking for warm place to sleep

        Premium Content Man breaks into business looking for warm place to sleep

        News Jordan Luke Richardson in court over bad sleeping decision

        Fans with forced refunds to have priority Storm tickets

        Premium Content Fans with forced refunds to have priority Storm tickets

        Breaking Key dates and ticket info for Storm's next three home games