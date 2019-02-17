Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The best climate for growing grapes has a warm dry summer.
The best climate for growing grapes has a warm dry summer. AndrewHagen
Gardening

Grape garden idea to keep the children happy

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
17th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Do you have a bare pergola or fence that is in need of some greenery? You could grow your own grapes.

Kids love them (especially the seedless varieties) and frozen grapes during hot weather are divine. Grapes are usually picked from mid to late summer through to late autumn, so can provide a delicious autumn harvest from your garden.

The best climate for growing grapes has a warm dry summer, which helps reduce disease levels as the grapes mature.

Grapes are long-lived vines that require some sort of strong support to grow up and along. They can be trained up an existing fence, grown over a pergola or a new trellis can be constructed.

Grapes are available for planting during winter while they are dormant. Before planting, mix some fertiliser into the hole, which improves soil quality and provides the vine with gentle slow release organic nutrients as it establishes. Ensure the vine is well watered during spring and summer and feed every fortnight with fruit soluble fertiliser to encourage healthy leaf growth and lots of grapes.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

angie thomas children fence grapes in my garden pergola vine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie club defies the trend with membership explosion

    premium_icon Gympie club defies the trend with membership explosion

    News This Gympie club defies the trend with membership explosion.

    • 17th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    Oma gawd! Cyclone heads our way

    premium_icon Oma gawd! Cyclone heads our way

    Weather Strong winds, rain and 3m to 4m waves are forecast

    Queensland’s top 50 schools revealed

    premium_icon Queensland’s top 50 schools revealed

    Education Government schools produced stellar results last year

    Natural disasters deliver storm surge for Premier

    premium_icon Natural disasters deliver storm surge for Premier

    Politics But Palaszczuk’s increase not as great as that received by Bligh