Grants available for Gympie businesses

Grants are now available to grow your business using digital technology. Thinkstock

GYMPIE region small businesses wanting to boost their digital and online presence can now apply for funding of up to $10,000 under the latest round of Small Business Digital Grants.

While visiting Two Butchers at Ipswich last Thursday, Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman announced the latest round of grants were open for application.

"I am thrilled that this funding will be a welcome boost for small businesses across Queensland to enhance their digital and online operations,” Ms Fentiman said.

"The grants of up to $10,000 will help business owners to work smarter and make the most of online opportunities.”

"Businesses like Two Butchers are using the funding to redevelop their websites and boost their social media presence, to be able sell their goods to a broader market.

"We know that small businesses are the engine room of a diverse Queensland economy and investing in their growth leads to more local jobs.

"The Palaszczuk Government has invested $3.9 million to support more than 700 small businesses under this successful program,” Minister Fentiman said.

"The funding is also helping recipients purchase hardware such as drones and 3D printers.

"Empowering small businesses to be digitally savvy is a key driver of the Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy 2016-20 to strengthen small business and help them to keep up in our fast growing economy.”

Two Butchers co-owner Steve McMeniman, along with business partner Ken Kearney, opened their paddock to plate butcher shop one year ago as a business of three and have now doubled in size including hiring an apprentice butcher.

"The idea started three years ago when I was having a barbecue at home and drove around looking for a good butcher and couldn't find one,” Mr McMeniman said.

"Since receiving a Small Business Digital Grant we were able to launch our new website last year and with the help of a marketing professional we have really hit another gear over the past six months and continued to grow.”

To be eligible for funding, small businesses must have fewer than 20 employees, have an Australian Business Number (ABN) and be registered for GST, have a turnover of $2 million or less in the last financial year and be based in Queensland.

Applications close on April 11, 2018. For application forms, guidelines, terms and conditions, visit www.business.qld.gov.au/digital.