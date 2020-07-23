Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.
Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.
News

Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER took the fall for her grandkids' bongs after police found the items in her home.

Police executed a search warrant at her Central Queensland residence last December and found a bong in a pot in a bedroom, and another in a laundry cupboard.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 to two drug utensils possession charges.

The grandmother, who has five adult children, told police that she did not smoke drugs and the bongs might belong to her grandkids who stayed with her from "time to time".

Community Newsletter SignUp

The court heard that the grandmother had never had a previous drug offence.

She was fined $150.

More Stories

bongs grandkids grandmother tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        premium_icon Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        News The court heard he racked up 17 charges in two crime sprees to fund a severe meth problem

        Man who’s been robbing Gympie for 18 years sentenced today

        premium_icon Man who’s been robbing Gympie for 18 years sentenced today

        News His crimes stretch between 2002 and last year when he hit business and recreation...

        ’Aloofness, anonymity’ of council must not be repeated

        premium_icon ’Aloofness, anonymity’ of council must not be repeated

        News LETTER: It seems the days of council representation providing a juicy, second...

        23yo drink driver crashed mate’s car with four friends in it

        premium_icon 23yo drink driver crashed mate’s car with four friends in it

        News The man thought he’d had the least to drink out of his fri