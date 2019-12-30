Menu
Grandfather Malcolm Clarke was devastated by the theft of his prized bus - which would have ruined his small family business - has a big reason to smile.
Crime

Grandpa’s joy as stolen bus is returned

by Ben Harvy
30th Dec 2019 11:08 AM
A grandfather's cherished $100,000 Mercedes-Benz bus - used to transport children on school excursions - has been found hidden inside a northern-suburbs industrial shed.

Malcolm Clarke's 42-seater bus was stolen from a locked yard in Port Adelaide last week, and found by police at Burton just before 8pm on Sunday.

A 38-year-old Royal Park man was arrested at the industrial site and charged with theft and serious criminal trespass.

He was bailed to appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on January 13.

At the time of the theft, a devastated Mr Clarke told The Advertiser he relied on the bus to earn a living.

"Because it's only a small family business with one bus and I am the only driver, it will very badly affect (my) income," he said.

Driver Malcolm Clarke, back with his bus.

On Monday, Tameika Jade McBride said the vehicle's safe return "means the world to my grandad".

"Thank you for all the people that showed concern when the bus got stolen," she posted on social media.

"We're glad to say the police recovered it. Slight damages but nothing too bad overall, just so happy to get it back in one piece."

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

