Grandparents were the VIPs at Gympie East

HELPING HANDS: Decorating one of the school tanks with their handprints showed that many hanbds make light work, according to Keira Arthur, Kay Herbohn, Aleisha Lorensen and Sienna Arthur.

YOU might say it was on for young and old, or at least the young and not so young, at Gympie East State School.

The relief was palpable when staff organiser and school chaplain, "Chappie Di” Brading realised at lunch time that she had helped create a big success.

But it was parents who put in a lot of the work and the students who turned it into a fabulous day in the sun for themselves and their grateful grandparents.

Judith Woodbridge, a migrant from the Gold Coast, said it was the high point of her time in Gympie so far.

"And I've had a lovely time here since I escaped from the Gold Coast.

"People are very friendly and helpful, but today is just wonderful,” she said.

And "wonderful” was the word from Ms Bradin as she looked back on the day

"It's just turned out to be wonderful.”I can't believe the turnout of grandparents, which just made it so special for the kids.

"And the day has been beautiful, we've had awesome weather.

"The food's been fantastic, the activities have been great.

"Everyone's just loved it,” she said.

Gympie East grandparents day: Gympie East State School celebrates grandparents with fun, festivity and fairy bread.

One volunteer was able to produce evidence of the success of the food on offer.

"We used nearly a kilo of margarine and that's on the fairy bread alone.

"And that's a lot of fairy bread,” he said.

Acting principal Scott Thompson heaped praise on eveyone but himself and said a big feature was the school's prolific vege garden.