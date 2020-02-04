Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grandparents mourn ‘cheeky’ little girl

4th Feb 2020 5:44 AM

The grandparents of a young girl who was found dead inside a hot car in Victoria have described the pain of losing their "cheeky" little "chatterbox".

Three-year-old Emily Lever was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at The Boulevard in Morwell, in Victoria's southeast, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding her death were yet to be established, including whether it was suspicious.

But Emily's grandfather, Leslie Spark, told the Herald Sun it was "a tragic accident".

Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied
Emily Lever has been remembered as a “cheeky” little “chatterbox”. Picture: Supplied

Emily would have been celebrating her fourth birthday on Tuesday, but instead her family is planning her funeral.

"The worst is to come," Mr Spark said.

Grandmother Karen Spark described Emily as a "cheeky" and "adorable" chatterbox, who had "so much life in her".

"It doesn't feel real," she said.

Temperatures reached above 40C in Victoria's southeast on Friday.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Squad.

More Stories

Show More
car death heat toddler victoria weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tough year for builders as Gympie stats reflect national dip

        premium_icon Tough year for builders as Gympie stats reflect national dip

        News Gympie region builders had a tough year last year, with new home approvals down more than 24 per cent on 2018

        Kleptomaniac on bail for 29 charges steals pair of thongs

        premium_icon Kleptomaniac on bail for 29 charges steals pair of thongs

        News Gympie court told the 25-year-old man does not steal from little stores, only big...

        New Gympie region cafe you’ll go nuts for

        premium_icon New Gympie region cafe you’ll go nuts for

        News Grower’s go nuts over new hospitality venture

        21 Gympie classrooms still waiting for their promised air-con

        premium_icon 21 Gympie classrooms still waiting for their promised...

        News As Gympie region heads towards a top of 38 degrees today the LNP has asked the...