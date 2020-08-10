Grandma’s awkward ‘ugly baby’ reaction

A video of a grandmother's awkward reaction to an "ugly baby" has gone viral - but the prank has sparked a huge divide.

The grandma was filmed by grandson Stewart McGonigle, who showed her a photo of the newborn as she was cleaning up in the kitchen.

After recoiling at the snap of the bub, Stewart explained he was on FaceTime with the parents, causing his gran to try and undo any offence she may have caused.

Luckily he wasn't really on a video call with the excited new parents, but the prank - which was shared on TikTok - has still split viewers.

A grandma who was filmed reacting to seeing a baby for the first time has gone viral for her response. Picture: TikTok / stewartmcgonigle_

The viral video was filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, and shows Stewart holding up his phone to his gran.

"Oh nan look, Annie had a wean," he says.

Glancing at the photo, the gran pulls a face and says: "Did she? Oh god."

At this point, Stewart sets his prank into motion, telling her the reaction was heard by the parents of the infant on the other end of the video call.

Clearly mortified, she tries to backtrack, saying the baby is "nice" and then asking Stewart to take the phone away.

The "ugly baby" prank is a new video trend that has taken TikTok by storm in which users show a friend or family member an "ugly baby" and pretend it belongs to someone in their life.

Mortified she may have offended the baby’s parents, she pleads for the phone to be taken away. Picture: TikTok / stewartmcgonigle_

While many thought the video - which has been viewed more than 265,000 times since it was shared on August 7 - was relatable, others pointed out it is not funny to laugh at someone's baby.

"Not funny. That's someone's baby your laughing about," one person commented.

"Aww that's so cruel," another wrote.

"Awww, whose baby is this though? Imagine your baby being used for TikTok," one mum agreed.

Despite the controversy, many labelled the video "hilarious".

"Hahaha Scottish grans are precious, brutal but precious," one said.

"That's the funniest thing I've seen in along time," someone else agreed.

"That face when she says 'oh gawdddd', am crying," one wrote.

Many more declared the clip "the funniest thing ever" and described howling with laughter watching it.

"Absalootly hysterical," one viewer wrote, while another explained it made their "sides split".

"I cant stop watching it granny is savage," someone else mused.

This grandma isn't the only person to have been fooled using the same baby photo, with another TikTok user showing it to her mum.

"Mum look at my friend's baby," she says, before showing her the snap on her phone.

When the mum pulls a face and says "eww", the daughter reveals her friend is on the phone, much to her mum's dismay.

What do you think of the "ugly baby" challenge - is it cruel or do you think it's harmless fun? Let us know in the comments below.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Grandma's awkward 'ugly baby' reaction