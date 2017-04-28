25°
News

Grandma's anguish: Child Safety failed my grandchildren

Letter to the Editor by a distraught Gympie grandmother | 28th Apr 2017 12:39 PM
A desperately worried Gympie grandmother says Child Safety and the court system have failed to protect her two small grandchildren from abuse.
A desperately worried Gympie grandmother says Child Safety and the court system have failed to protect her two small grandchildren from abuse. evgenyatamanenko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

REFERRING to your article (The Gympie Times, April 13) regarding Child Safety having had first hand experience with child safety issues with the matter going before a magistrate and Family Law court twice, the whole system leaves so much to be desired.

OPINION PIECE: The "ice corridor" which Gympie sits in the middle of is destroying families and impacting hard on our community

Our grandchildren's father was informed by his ex-partner's family that he should be aware that his children were living in horrendous circumstances. A process was put in place to get them out of this situation with him being advised by a solicitor to keep the children.

A recovery order was issued by the mother and on going before a magistrate he was ordered to return the children that day. Due to the time frame the magistrate would not accept documentation on the day of court. The matter was then referred to the Family Law Court.

Child abuse.
Child abuse. File

After two court appearances the children have remained with the mother until a further appearance in May this year. The father's time was also reduced, with no time at all in the school holidays. The father has never been accused of any wrong doing, with the children visiting every week for three and four days since 2015.

The only good thing to come out of the court appearances was the last one appointing a Family Report be carried out and an independent children's lawyer be appointed. However, in the meantime who is looking after the children?

Every time these children have been collected for a weekend visit they still show cuts and marks and talk of being belted by members of the household.

Three reports have also been made to Child Safety with investigations being carried out after some considerable time.

Some time after the second report contact was made by a police officer from Child Safety inquiring about how the children were going in the father's care. When he was informed otherwise he was quite shocked as his last report showed this. He obviously did not have the third report.

After the third report to Child Safety they advised to keep an eye on the children for any further abuse to them. This being impossible at the time as the children's mother would not allow any contact by any of the concerned family members until a further court appearance. I do understand that they were not investigating the matter as it was in the hands of the court by this time.

How can a judge let these little children, aged three and four at the time, remain in the care of this mother and her partner after all the reports and documentation that has been submitted, mostly coming from the children's mother's family, outlining how these children are being cared for prior and since September 2016.

What has happened to them during this period of time will live with them forever. The system has failed them.

Name withheld.

Gympie Times

Topics:  children child safety letters letters to the editor

Grandma's anguish: Child Safety failed my grandchildren

Grandma's anguish: Child Safety failed my grandchildren

What has happened to them during this period of time will live with them forever. The system has failed them: letter.

UPDATE: Teen was not playing chicken with traffic, father says

A Gympie student was hit by a car on Cootharaba Rd.

Teen has lucky escape after being struck by car.

Ron Owen in court

"NOT GUILTY": Ron Owen has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on an assault charge.

Prominent Gympie Justice of the Peace in court on assault charge

LNP 'betrayed country people': Katter's dairy crisis blast

BIG PARTIES BLASTED: Bob Katter in Gympie on Thursday.

Bob Katter aims at a Katters Australian Party win in Gympie

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Kick up some dirt this weekend with mud, bikes and music

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK: Gympie will play host to two days of riding, music and family fun this weekend.

A great weekend idea for those with a need for speed

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Auction Saturday 27th May at 3pm on Site - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping...

SPOT ON DEAL

2 Sanctuary Way, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This fantastic exclusively listed home is located on a corner block in a peaceful estate. Easy walk to the shopping centre. The light filled open plan living...

INVESTMENT BARGAIN

2 / 5 Nannygai Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

What a perfect chance to enter the property investment market. This is a beautiful brick unit in a complex of three units, located in a quiet cul-de-sac. There is...

HOME SWEET HOME

12 Diggings Road, Imbil 4570

House 2 1 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this lovely, flat 1012m2 with a lovely timber home right in the middle of Imbil close to all amenities. The home boasts 9ft ceilings, 2...

PRIVATE RETREAT

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 7 $619,000

10 acres, 5 minutes to town with a large open plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house set at the rear of the block and surrounded by gardens giving you absolute privacy.

priced 2 sell! owners need 2 go!

9 Serena Court, Monkland 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, front yard, back yard, this stylish modern Queenslander style home has living options and space absolutely everywhere to...

PERFECT LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

This rare property could be the place for your new home. 3.3 acres (1.35ha) situated at the end of a quiet no-through, bitumen road in the sought after Lagoon...

KILKIVAN PROPERTY

Kilkivan 4600

Rural 3 1 2 $430,000

Located approx 10 kilometres from Kilkivan and approx 60k from Gympie, this 176 acre property offers a quiet country lifestyle, good soil and good water. The...

ACREAGE ON THE EASTERN SIDE CLOSE TO TOWN

Lot 2 East Deep Creek Road, East Deep Creek 4570

House 2 1 2 $215,000

Approx 3 minutes east of the city is a 5 acre block, fully fenced with a dam and a creek. Down the bottom is a 16m by 7.5m shed 3.5 metres high 4 bay to facilitate...

POONA BEACHSIDE LIVING

72 Boronia Drive, Poona 4650

Residential Land 1 1 $155,000

Just 400 metres from the beautiful waters of Sandy Straits is this council approved well built 9 meters by 7 metres weekender - retreat which sits on 1,000sq...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!