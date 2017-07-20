Grandma violence denied

A YOUNG man appeared to have fabricated a story to minimise violent conduct towards his grandmother, a court has been told.

A police prosecutor told Gympie Magistrates Court the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had used a shovel to damage property.

But defence solicitor Chris Anderson said police found no evidence of property damage.

And when they left, they did not arrest the man but left him in the company of his grandmother, who did not seem afraid.

Mr Anderson said the man had been angry and had used the shovel to hit posts under the house.

The young man had been diagnosed with autism and ADHD and suffered a severe learning disorder.

His grandmother and other family members were in the court to support him.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he noted the conduct breached a Domestic Violence Order but was not physically violent.

He sentenced the man to six months jail, with immediate parole and fined him $400 on another charge of marijuana possession.