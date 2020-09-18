Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lisa Marie Wesley appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today on one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Facebook
Lisa Marie Wesley appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today on one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Grandma in heated fight after storming home

by Kara Sonter
18th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Burpengary grandmother caught in a heated fight at a Morayfield home has faced Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Lisa Marie Wesley, 43, stormed into a home and grabbed a woman by the arm leaving bloody cuts and bruises during an altercation over her granddaughter on January 30.

Wesley, a cleaner, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Andrew Hackett heard Wesley had no history of violence and had been caught up in an emotional situation.

Lisa Marie Wesley appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today on one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Facebook
Lisa Marie Wesley appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today on one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Facebook

"This is an incident that speaks to high of emotion," he said

"You have to be careful ... because these things can escalate from nought to 100," he said.

She was fined $500, and no conviction was recorded.

"Had you had prior convictions for violence, I would have recorded a conviction," Magistrate Hackett said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Grandma in heated fight after storming home

More Stories

assault crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

        Premium Content Coast boxing coach’s ‘serious’ allegations dismissed

        Boxing A Cooroy boxing coach who says his name has been “dragged through the mud” has had...

        NRL player stood down over 'COVID-19 breach'

        Premium Content NRL player stood down over 'COVID-19 breach'

        Rugby League Complicated situation has forced a player into self isolation.

        Search continues for lady missing on Fraser Island

        Premium Content Search continues for lady missing on Fraser Island

        News A Caloundra man, also on the island, said the lady was in a group of experienced...