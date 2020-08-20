Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Grandfather jailed after horrific ‘breach of trust’

by JACOB MILEY
20th Aug 2020 6:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who molested his then-six year old intellectually impaired granddaughter tried to take his own life after the offence, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of rape which occurred in November 2018.

He was sentenced to three years jail but will be eligible for parole on December 3, taking into account the time already served.

The court heard graphic details of how the man, 65, digitally raped his granddaughter after she had been swimming.

The man, who the victim referred to as "pop", had been drinking.

When the girl told him to stop he replied "shut up", the court was told.

MORE IN GOLD COAST CRIME:

Failed robber wore 'brightest yellow jumper' on the Coast

'Ridiculous' reason mum harassed DV charity founder

Comm Games hero's $134k Centrelink rip-off

The horrific crime came to light shortly after. At first he wasn't forthcoming with the details but later made admissions and apologised.

The court heard the man tried to overdose and take his own life.

A report found the man to be a low-risk of reoffending but Judge Catherine Muir did not accept this.

"This is reprehensible offending. It is predatory and it was a breach of trust committed by you on your young, intellectually impaired granddaughter.

"Your offending, unsurprisingly, has had a destructive effect on the complainant and on your family."

His defence counsel said he was disappointed and disgusted by the behaviour. The court heard he had been excluded by most of his immediate family.

Originally published as Grandfather jailed after horrific 'breach of trust'

More Stories

Show More
child abuse gold coast grandfather rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land in demand, hundreds of blocks to be released this year

        Premium Content Land in demand, hundreds of blocks to be released this year

        News Subdivisions in pipeline for Chatsworth, Mothar Mt, McIntosh Creek, Rainbow Beach, The Palms and Southside

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:30 AM
        GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12...

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Secret report: Volunteers shun SES as branches shut down

        Premium Content Secret report: Volunteers shun SES as branches shut down

        News SES ‘in crisis’ after 20 branches closed, 15 per cent of members lost

        Mining company readies for diamond drilling in Mary Valley

        Premium Content Mining company readies for diamond drilling in Mary Valley

        News Company chairman reveals what the results so far are showing.