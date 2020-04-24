‘Grandad you are and always will be our hero’

A Gympie family’s fond recollection of a beloved father and grandfather who came home from the war a changed man.

“IT IS in times like these that we are currently facing that we can look back and be truly inspired and encouraged by those that have gone before us,” said Davies Furniture Court owner Linda Tunstall.

Mrs Tunstall said she wanted to tell the story of her grandfather ahead of Anzac Day to honour his memory.

She and her father Ross Davies decided to share some of their recollections of Victor James Davies, a veteran of WWII, successful businessman and father and grandfather.

Veteran Victor James Davies serves as an inspiration to his family to this day and is fondly remembered every Anzac Day.

Victor Davies was born in Gympie on November 17, 1916 to David and Margaret Davies.

They lived together at 5 Excelsior Rd in Gympie and Vic went on to attend Clayfield College in Brisbane.

The family lived through the Great Depression, before Vic enlisted in August 1940.

“He was part of the 9th Battalion that served in New Guinea from 1942 to 1943. He was trained as a machine gunner then following a foot injury served out his deployment in New Guinea in ordinance,” Mrs Tunstall said.

Mrs Tunstall is proud of the legacy left by her grandfather.

Pte VJ Davies - 9th Battalion 2nd AIF

“In the prime of his life - a time when life should have been beginning, dreams lived out, fun to be had - he left his family and our shores to fight for you and me,” she said.

During his time in New Guinea, Vic contracted a serious case of malaria and spent some time in a field hospital.

“Victor was scheduled to be evacuated back to Australia but the ship he was to sail home on never arrived,” Mrs Tunstall said.

The ship was the ill-fated Australian hospital ship AHS Centaur which was torpedoed and sank south of Moreton Island with great loss of life.

Vic's medals.

Vic was finally shipped back to Townsville and spent the next 12 months recovering from malaria.

“Victor phoned his father David to let the family know he was safe and back in Australia,” Mrs Tunstall said.

“Communications being what they were at that time, his father had no idea that he was home or what had happened.

“When David answered the phone call, he responded ‘Vic who?’ which has been a bit of a family joke ever since,” she said.

He was eventually discharged in April 1945, but never really fully recovered, Mrs Tunstall said.

This didn’t stop him from leading a rich and full life, and serving as an inspiration to his family.

Ross Davies with wife Daphne.

“Victor’s life would never be the same, he carried the physical and internal scars of war until the day he died, but this did not stop him from achieving more success on a business and personal level than many of us can only hope to achieve,” Mrs Tunstall said.

“Whilst Dad carried the effects of his time in New Guinea and it was somewhat of a mystery to me as to why he would throw up after most evening meals, he did work his entire life excelling in whatever job he had,” Ross Davies said.

Linda Tunstall of Davies Furniture Court

Mrs Tunstall said she and her family would be commemorating Anzac Day privately this year due to the restrictions to public gatherings but had one last word.

“Grandad, your memory lives on in us. You have left us with a legacy of love for your family, a love for Gympie and a strong work ethic that says anything is possible if you’re willing to put the work in.

“Grandad you are and always will be our hero – today we thank you and honour you – Lest we forget.”