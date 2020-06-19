Grandad thanks onlookers after boy’s Gympie skate park stack

Michael Legarde is very thankful for the support of some good Samaritans after his grandson Tyler had a bad stack at the local skate park.

Michael Legarde is very thankful for the support of some good Samaritans after his grandson Tyler had a bad stack at the local skate park.

A YOUTH worker and grandfather is hoping to find the good Samaritans who helped him and his grandson Tyler after a bad stack at the Gympie skate park over the weekend.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

Michael Legarde took a break at the new youth precinct on Sunday while Tyler, 10, hit the bowl with his bike.

Things turned sour when Tyler fell from the bike, hitting his head and cutting through his lower lip with his teeth.

Mr Legarde rushed in to help, but soon needed help himself when he couldn’t get out of the bowl.

If not for the bystanders’ intervention, Mr Legarde said the result could have been worse.

“Three stitches later and he’s all right, but I didn’t even think and just jumped in there. I was glad he had his helmet there,” he said.

Gympie resident Michael Legarde is very thankful for the support of some good Samaritans after his grandson Tyler had a bad stack at the local skate park.

“I’m not the smallest man in the world, let alone the fittest, I’ve got no upper shoulder strength anymore after my heart failure.

“The comical part was trying to get me out of the bowl, because it’s so polished and there’s no ladder there to help anyone out. It probably took me a half an hour to get out of the bowl.”

Mr Legarde, who has experience working with struggling and at-risk youth, said it had brightened his outlook to know so many were willing to help strangers.

“No-one knew us, one of the older kids was the second one in there trying to help get Tyler out.,” he said.

“It was nice to see not only the families, but the young people helping us get out and making sure we were OK.

“I’m really wanting to say thank you. I was amazed at how quickly they came together to help Tyler out and then to help me out.”