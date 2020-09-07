Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An $80,000 Jeep was allegedly stolen from a Sunshine Coast dealership.
An $80,000 Jeep was allegedly stolen from a Sunshine Coast dealership.
Crime

Grand theft auto: $80k Jeep stolen from Coast dealership

lucy rutherford
7th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An $80,000 car has been stolen after a Sunshine Coast dealership was broken into at the weekend, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the offenders allegedly broke into Sunco Jeep on Sunday, where they located a board containing car keys.

What suburbs thieves are targeting on the Coast

‘You got me’: Man caught red-handed in alcohol-fuelled theft

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the unknown thieves then allegedly stolen an $80,000 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the showroom floor.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said they also allegedly crashed through furniture, the front window and the down set of stairs with the car.

The car has still not been found.

alleged burglary car dealerships stolen cars sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court

        Premium Content One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court

        News Tylor “TJ” Bell died a week after he was allegedly brutally stabbed in the street...

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’

        Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash

        Premium Content Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash

        News A woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries when her car hit a tree before first...