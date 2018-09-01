GRAND FINAL DAY: All you need to know before Cats v Bombers

Reader poll Who will win the AFL Wide Bay Grand Final? Gympie Cats

IT'S Grand Final day, people of Gympie!

Here's everything you need to know before our Gympie Cats take the field against the Hervey Bay Bombers later on.

GRAND FINAL DAY COVERAGE

2018 AFL WIDE BAY GRAND FINAL - Today

- Gympie Cats v Hervey Bay Bombers

- Norm McLean Oval, Hervey Bay - 20-22 Raward Rd, Wondunna

- Opening bounce 5pm

- Team and spectators bus leaving Ray Warren Oval at 1pm

- 1hr, 35min drive from Gympie (132km)

- Bus ticket $10, Admission to ground $5

- Min 11C, Max 26C, 5% chance of rain

Gympie Cats Grand Final team photo. Josh Preston

Whether you're planning on making the trip up to the Bay or barracking from home, be sure to stay with The Gympie Times this evening for score updates and rolling reports of the decider.

Let's do this, Catters!