Cats v Bombers in the decider this afternoon.
Cats v Bombers in the decider this afternoon. Leeroy Todd
AFL

GRAND FINAL DAY: All you need to know before Cats v Bombers

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Sep 2018 10:16 AM

Reader poll

Who will win the AFL Wide Bay Grand Final?

View Results

IT'S Grand Final day, people of Gympie!

Here's everything you need to know before our Gympie Cats take the field against the Hervey Bay Bombers later on.

GRAND FINAL DAY COVERAGE

*RAGS TO RICHES: How our Gympie Cats pulled off a miracle

*LIST: How all 22 Gympie Cats contributed to premiership tilt

*One more box to tick to cap a big year for Findlay's Cats

*RECAP: Gympie's road the AFL Wide Bay grand final

2018 AFL WIDE BAY GRAND FINAL - Today

- Gympie Cats v Hervey Bay Bombers

- Norm McLean Oval, Hervey Bay - 20-22 Raward Rd, Wondunna

- Opening bounce 5pm

- Team and spectators bus leaving Ray Warren Oval at 1pm

- 1hr, 35min drive from Gympie (132km)

- Bus ticket $10, Admission to ground $5

- Min 11C, Max 26C, 5% chance of rain

 

Gympie Cats Grand Final team photo.
Gympie Cats Grand Final team photo. Josh Preston

Whether you're planning on making the trip up to the Bay or barracking from home, be sure to stay with The Gympie Times this evening for score updates and rolling reports of the decider.

Let's do this, Catters!

Gympie Times

