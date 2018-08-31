GRAND FINAL: Cats coach defends banned captain's brain fade

Gympie's Lanze Magin appeals to the umpire, then is sent off, for his off-the-ball hit. AFL Wide Bay: Bay Power v Gympie Cats at Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan.

Gympie's Lanze Magin appeals to the umpire, then is sent off, for his off-the-ball hit. AFL Wide Bay: Bay Power v Gympie Cats at Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan. Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats coach Courtney Findlay has strongly defended banned skipper Lanze Magin ahead of the team's huge grand final appearance against the Hervey Bay Bombers tomorrow.

Magin copped a four-week ban from the AFL Queensland tribunal in Brisbane mid-week after being cited for threatening an umpire following the Cats' 10-point victory over the Bombers in Bundaberg on August 18.

Findlay said the umpires "weren't happy with (Magin's) conduct" during the post-match discussion.

"I think it bubbled over a little bit ... and he had a little bit of a brain snap from what I can gather," Findlay said.

Courtney Findlay (back, centre) and Lanze Magin (back, second from right) have developed a strong bond this season.

"We certainly have some standards at our club that we like to retain, whether it's the captain, player, coach or administration.

"The suspension is disappointing. It's a disappointing result, but my point of view is that I have to support the player no matter what."

Findlay said it was hard to comment on the ban, and was adamant the Magin incident did not reflect the club's attitude to umpire treatment.

He said the club would "put their arms around him" throughout the ban.

"I'm certainly disappointed for him and he's got a great disappointment in himself.

"It's not ideal, he's put his hand up (and) he's apologised to the group, and now we move on.

"I've moved on from it, I support the bloke and I'll support him through anything he does on or off the field.

"That's what we do at the club and that's what makes us gel so much; we genuinely care about each other. If something goes wrong we don't isolate that person, we put our arm around him.

"We pinpoint what needs to be changed in certain areas but we move on pretty quickly.

"We're only human, everyone makes mistakes, I've made some myself, we've just got to deal with the action and support the person."

The coach confirmed Magin would be attending the grand final and supporting his team as a spectator.