Grand experiment to fund private schools has failed

Letter to the Editor from Phillip Spratt | 7th May 2017 8:00 PM
GIVING A GONSKI: Member for Lilley Wayne Swan and Labor candidate for Flynn Chris Trevor leading the rally. Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News
GIVING A GONSKI: Member for Lilley Wayne Swan and Labor candidate for Flynn Chris Trevor leading the rally. Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

THERE'S an ancient curse masked as a compliment: 'may you live in interesting times' that could happily apply to the topic of education funding in the present day.

As a subject of an endless legacy of vested interest loaded up with parental aspiration, guilt and one upmanship, it's no wonder most sensible people are left with no desire to willingly wade into the heady morass that is the political side of influencing education policy. A

nd then there are people like me.

My life, like that of many others, has been shaped by being brought up in a community with a sense of making the best of what you have and taking every opportunity that life throws at you - and face the challenges too.

GIVE IT A GO: Stanthorpe State Primary School union representatives Damian Anderson, Terri McMeniman and Susan Evans show their support for the Gonski review. Photo Contributed
GIVE IT A GO: Stanthorpe State Primary School union representatives Damian Anderson, Terri McMeniman and Susan Evans show their support for the Gonski review. Photo Contributed

Especially those that knock you down and leave you in the dirt. It's times like that where a community rallies around to help each other when life serves you the muddy end of the stick and builds your character to new levels, ready to go again.

So goes the nature of the families and communities that champion our public schools.

On the back of this is the celebration of what goes well and what has the potential to make a positive difference.

In the current day it's the Prime Minister's surprise announcement that the Government is proposing a single funding model to replace the current 27 agreements crossing all sectors, and the plethora of additional models and special deals within them.

Like all policy declarations the temptation is to immediately focus on the detail rather than the intent behind the declared position.

Redbank Plains High School will benefit most from Gonski funding out of all Ipswich schools. Year 12 students from left, Abbee Wilkinson, Adrian Bicol, and David Mercer. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Redbank Plains High School will benefit most from Gonski funding out of all Ipswich schools. Year 12 students from left, Abbee Wilkinson, Adrian Bicol, and David Mercer. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Perhaps now is the time to recognise that education funding is a truly wicked problem where there can be no absolute right or wrong answers, just better or worse outcomes.

The key to unlocking this is asking enough questions, and listening to the responses, in a way that may help to expose some of the layers of complexity and strip away the masks to fairness.

If we are looking at equitable outcomes just savour for the moment the concept of a single funding model that has the potential to be fair, simple and transparent with the tenet of creating - in the Prime Minister's words - 'great schools, great teachers, great outcomes'.

In a world of political slogans that's a great one to reflect on and to hold the politicians across our proud nation entirely accountable for. I think we'd all struggle to find a parent that wouldn't want this for their child and wider community.

What has lead us to this point is a number of legislated adjustments and special deals that, over the years, have corrupted the integrity of needs based funding - and that's just for the non-government sectors that operate less than 30% of Australia's schools.

Redbank Plains High School will benefit most from Gonski funding out of all Ipswich schools. Year 12 student Adrian Bicol (front) and David Mercer. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Redbank Plains High School will benefit most from Gonski funding out of all Ipswich schools. Year 12 student Adrian Bicol (front) and David Mercer. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

One could say that the grand experiment to richly reward private sector schools with direct government funding, over the last 20 years or so, has been an abject failure in improving the educational outcomes of our national schooling system.

What it has allowed is a massive expansion in the innate cost base of private sector schooling. A sector that has now come to want and expect additional government funding to subsidise the cost of maintaining and operating ever growing campus's with facilities, and overt marketing campaigns, that public schools can only dream of.

In a bullish economy with parents that can afford a growing fee demand for a private and exclusive education for their children then there are no worries.

However, we are now in a more bearish economy where considerations of price and value are at the forefront of many family budget considerations.

There is also the increasing appreciation of the qualities and inherent strengths of public education leading to burgeoning enrolments in public schools. With the resurgence of the fully inclusive public education system across Australia private sector schools are facing new challenges in maintaining their relevance and market share.

The Quality Schools Initiative will allow a fresh start with the end in mind - a truly needs based funding model that can strip away the subjective and unfair nature of the current arrangements and special deals. The cornerstone of this is the Gonski 2.0 review that gives the potential to establish a body of evidence based best practice led by a trusted champion of needs based funding.

A process that can give every school-age student the chance to thrive within their own communities and beyond. Our proud nation, its families and their children deserve nothing less.

Now is the time to make this a reality.

Phillip Spratt,

President,

Australian Council of State School Organisations.

Gympie Times

Topics:  education gonski letters to the editor schools

Grand experiment to fund private schools has failed

Grand experiment to fund private schools has failed

Letter to the Editor from Phillip Spratt, President of the Australian Council of State School Organisations

New thrift store pops tag in Gympie

OUTFITTED: Bryana Van Twest, Jasmine Van Twest, Nicole Elliott and Lily-Rose Larsen amid the fantasy wonder of Pop Them Tags Thrift Shop.

Pop culture loves shines in new store.

Lower Wonga pork farm powers into digital realm

PORK-TENTIAL: Rhodavale Pork owners Melinda and Brad Murnane (pictured here with family Dillon, Travis and Riley) are stepping into the online world.

Business open butchery, goes online.

Letter writer can't abide Gympie region 'sheeple'

Close-up of a Sheep's head in front of a cream background

What exactly are 'sheeple'? Here's a clue.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Widgee riders put in a top effort at gymkhana

Widgee Pony Club members riding in the march past at the Gympie Gymkhana.

What's going on around Widgee this week

Garden Expo visitors in for spectacular orchid display

SPECTACULAR: Visitors to this weekend's Gympie Garden Expo can expect to see some spectacular orchids on show.

Gympie's Garden Expo not to be missed

