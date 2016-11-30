Graduate success for 18 trainees at Nolan Meats

THERE is so much talk these days about lack of employment opportunities for our region's young people. What about the young people that don't just talk about it, but get out there and do it?

Eighteen vibrant and talented students from Gympie State High School and James Nash State High School have done just that. They have planned ahead, completed their senior certificates, taken just one week's holiday then charged straight into full-time, permanent employment.

Actually, they had a head start on most as they have been undertaking part-time continuous employment with Nolan Meats during their schooling, some for more than two years.

The future for these students has been paved by commencing employment early to develop many much needed skills to start their working life.

Their Nolan Meats team leader, Steele Porter says:

"Employers expect students just to launch into their jobs, but it is not that easy. Most times you have to teach young people how to work. It doesn't come naturally for some. I know I have been through that period myself.”

These students were provided a scheduled work week which enabled them to successfully balance schooling and work commitments, with flexibility offered in order to not jeopardise grades. Most worked a single four-hour shift twice a week.

Occasionally they would get a third shift, but could never work more than 12 hours in any one week.

"It provided a nice balance; education, experience and a bit of cash,” said student Cameron Gilchrist.

The students experienced the wide range of benefits from working in a stable and productive workplace like Nolan Meats.

Among the skills they have developed are time-management skills, understanding of a work ethic, overcoming shyness in dealing with adults, gaining confidence, taking on responsibilities, learning to work as part of a collaborative team and of course the remuneration, a great motivator and opportunity for learning to manage money; how to save, budget and spend.

None were left wondering how they would fund their Schoolies Week.

Nolan Meats is the Gympie region's largest private employer and has a long history of training meat industry professionals. The students were introduced to the various school based traineeships and apprenticeships.

In most cases working also improved their grades at school. Work integrated learning occurs as they are exposed to real-life experiences while studying at school and applying subject such as Maths and English in their employment.

The disappointing part for me is that now l have to place these guys into other teams around the company and they are such a great group,” Mr Porter said.

"I start all over again recruiting and training a fresh group of Year 10 and 11 students. I am so proud of the Class of 2016.

"Congratulations 2016 high school graduates, on completing your schooling and especially for gaining your first full-time employment. You are well equipped to face whatever your future may hold.”

For more information about employment and career opportunities at Nolan Meats contact Leanne Hardwick peopleteam@nolan.com.au