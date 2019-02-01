Grading, drainage on cards for Gympie's roads next fortnight

The grader is headed out to two rural Gympie region roads over the next two weeks.

SCOTCHY Pocket Rd and Walker Rd will get a visit from the Gympie Regional Council grader in the next fortnight.

These two roads are not alone.

Shoulder grading will be carried out on Ballard and Gympie-Woolooga Rds, and widening work is scheduled for Waldock and Heilbronn Rds.

Culvert work is planned at Kandanga Creek Rd and Hilton Rd will get drainage upgrades.

Popes Rd, Goldstone Cres and Golden Hind Ave are in line for drainage work too.

Tin Can Bay Rd, Cooloola Coast Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd are on the council's slashing "to-do” list, along with the Booubyjan, Anderleigh and Curra areas.

Bitumen sealing is continuing at Counter Rd, and bridge maintenance is being done at Walker Rd, Howe Rd and Woondum Rd.

Patching work is scheduled at Phillips Rd, and grid removal will be carried out at Blacksnake Rd.

Footpath work will continue on Duke St and asphalt repairs are being undertaken on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie.