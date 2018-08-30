Menu
Nine of the region's roads are getting grader over the next fortnight, weather permitting.
Grader on its way to nine Gympie region roads

30th Aug 2018 12:01 AM

NINE roads are in line for grading work over the next fortnight as Gympie Council's road workers continue repairs around the region.

Lewis Rd, Hill Rd, Nall Rd, Burns Rd, Harch Rd, Jensen Rd, Warhurst Rd, Old Boonara Rd and Glen Echo Rd are all receiving a visit from the grader, but are not the only roads on the agenda.

Shoulder grading is scheduled for Noosa Rd, Woondum Rd, Old Veteran Rd, Old Goomboorian Rd, Sexton Rd and Petersen Rd, while widening is being done on Whelan Rd and widening and reconstruction is happening at East Deep Creek Rd.

Bitumen seal work is set for Tagigan Rd, Goodyear Rd, and Counter Rd, and footpath on the Tin Can Bay Esplanade is also undergoing repairs and refurbishment.

RESURFACE: Road work has been underway on the Bruce Highway near the duckponds, with more work on the highway and other regional roads on the council's
Three of the region's most travelled roads - the Bruce Highway, Burnett Highway and River Rd - are receiving asphalt repairs, along with Corella Rd and Farmborough Court.

Stormwater drainage repairs are being done at Pinta Court, Rocklea Dr, and the intersection of King and Duke streets, and general drainage improvements are being made on Yabba Creek Rd and Groper St.

Bridge replacement and repairs are on the cards at Cedar Pocket Rd and Park Lane, and new lines are being marked up on Leonard St.

Vegetation is also getting a trim on Tandur Rd and Hyne Estate Rd.

All works are subject to change according to the weather.

