‘Gracious!’ – Queen jokes in call with SA premier

by Caleb Bond
2nd Mar 2021 7:08 AM
The Queen has joked about a state of herself installed at Government House last year in a video chat with Governor Hieu Van Le and Premier Steven Marshall.

The audience with Queen Elizabeth II, revealed in Off the Record last week, was also joined by Robert Hannaford, the artist who designed the statue.

Her Majesty, who posed for the statue, was taken aback by how lifelike it was.

 

"It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly," she said in the video call.

The Queen was also given a smaller version of the sculpture - known as a maquette - to which she remarked: "I'm glad it's not quite as big as the original statue".

Mr Le and Mr Marshall also told the Queen of how South Australia had responded to coronavirus, the vaccine rollout and the effect of bushfires and drought on the state.

 

 

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as 'Gracious!' - Queen jokes in call with premier

queen elizabeth ii sa premier video call

