Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed on Saleyard Rd, Gatton were selling items as a part of the Garage Sale Trail.
The Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed on Saleyard Rd, Gatton were selling items as a part of the Garage Sale Trail. Lachlan McIvor
News

Grab a bargain at garage sales in Gympie this weekend

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2018 4:10 PM

LOOKING for something to do around Gympie this weekend?

Go shopping and grab a bargain at these local garage sales.

Check out our map to find the one closest to you.

1. 20 Shanks Street, Gympie Saturday 6.30am - 3pm Cnr Shanks & Bent Sts - Fridge, furniture, blankets, clothes, jigsaws, electric keyboard and lots more.

2. 10 Dryandra Court, Tin Can Bay Saturday 7.30am - 2pm Woollen floor mat 3m x 2m, 3-seater leather lounge + 2 recliners, bar & 4 stools, hall table & mirror, 2 coffee tables, various cushions, Navigator inflatable rubber duckee + oars, paintings, exercise bike, sports bar for Ford Ranger, kitchenware, bric-a-brac + more!

3. 40 Busland Drive, Southside Saturday 6.30am - 1pm Almost new mower, dining table & chairs, corner desk, microwave, dble bed & new mattress, upright freezer & lots more! Ph 0422 488 706

4. 7 Parsons Road, Gympie Saturday from 8am Quality furn, solid Balinese tv cabinet, tools, table tennis table & access, exercise stair walker, large wooden giraffe and lots more.

bargain buys bargains garage sale garage sales garage sales gympie gympie region hot offer
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Feral beasts galore, but what about dog attacks in Gympie?

    premium_icon Feral beasts galore, but what about dog attacks in Gympie?

    News Gympie Regional Council statistics for recorded dog attacks show 63 incidents to date in 2018.

    • 15th Jun 2018 3:30 PM
    WATCH: Video from the scene of the Glenwood shooting

    premium_icon WATCH: Video from the scene of the Glenwood shooting

    Breaking Multiple shots were reported about 9.30am.

    Ratepayers kept in the dark about traffic planning

    premium_icon Ratepayers kept in the dark about traffic planning

    News Letter: Any Gympie traffic plan is surely going to be a challenge

    Local Partners