Grab a bargain at garage sales in Gympie this weekend

The Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed on Saleyard Rd, Gatton were selling items as a part of the Garage Sale Trail. Lachlan McIvor

LOOKING for something to do around Gympie this weekend?

Go shopping and grab a bargain at these local garage sales.

Check out our map to find the one closest to you.

1. 20 Shanks Street, Gympie Saturday 6.30am - 3pm Cnr Shanks & Bent Sts - Fridge, furniture, blankets, clothes, jigsaws, electric keyboard and lots more.

2. 10 Dryandra Court, Tin Can Bay Saturday 7.30am - 2pm Woollen floor mat 3m x 2m, 3-seater leather lounge + 2 recliners, bar & 4 stools, hall table & mirror, 2 coffee tables, various cushions, Navigator inflatable rubber duckee + oars, paintings, exercise bike, sports bar for Ford Ranger, kitchenware, bric-a-brac + more!

3. 40 Busland Drive, Southside Saturday 6.30am - 1pm Almost new mower, dining table & chairs, corner desk, microwave, dble bed & new mattress, upright freezer & lots more! Ph 0422 488 706

4. 7 Parsons Road, Gympie Saturday from 8am Quality furn, solid Balinese tv cabinet, tools, table tennis table & access, exercise stair walker, large wooden giraffe and lots more.