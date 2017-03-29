GR8 wins for Gympie: Albert Bowls victorious

THE ALBERT bowls club have returned to Gympie victorious after winning three out of five events at the GR8 Bowls Challenge at the Buderim Bowls Club on Sunday.

The Gympie club featured in four out of five finals, winning three of them - the Open Men's, Division Three Men, and the Restricted Women.

The Division Five side narrowly went down to Nambour Heights in the other final, while Mooloolaba took out the Open Ladies.

The club landed around $9,000 in prizemoney as a result of their wins.

Chairman of Selectors Garry Evans said the club proved they are a competitive bunch.

"We had three premierships and one runner up.

"We had four sides in the four grand finals.

"We won the Open Men's, we won the Division Three Men's, runner up in Division Five Men's, and we won the Ladies Restricted.”

The Albert Bowls Club teams progressed through the rounds, playing the quarter and semi-finals on Saturday 25, then backing up with the finals on Sunday 26.

Evans said the GR8 Bowls Challenge has grown exponentially in only its second year.

"Last year we had only men's teams and had 20 teams in the tournament. This year we opened it up to women and we had 80 teams.”

"I am very happy with how the players played and the spirit of it.”

Evans had some choice words to say about the win.

"Personally like to thank the managers who looked after the teams, for their punctuality in getting in their score-sheets and looking after their sides.

"A lot of people didn't know where the Albert was, but they bloody do now. Which is pretty good for a smallish town.

"I think I used those exact words at the presentation.”