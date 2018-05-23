Sex offenders roam free during Telstra outage

Most sex offenders released into the community under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act are required to wear bracelets similar to one pictured.

TRACKING devices on hundreds of Queensland's worst criminals and sex offenders failed to work during Telstra outages, authorities have ­confirmed.

GPS bracelets attached to 299 criminals stopped working for up to 45 minutes because of the Telstra outage on May 4.

Most sex offenders released into the community under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act (DPSOA) are required to wear bracelets.

There is also a cohort of people released into parole supervision who must wear the bracelets.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman confirmed the GPS tracking outages lasted between 10 and 45 minutes.

She said people wearing the devices did not know they were not working during the outage and no serious breaches occurred.

Contingency procedures were put in place to ensure the most serious offenders were not breaching conditions.

Officers were also based at Wacol and Townsville precincts, where the most serious offenders were housed, she said.

"QCS immediately put contingency processes into place to ensure public safety, and escalated the incident to the service provider for priority resolution," the spokeswoman said.

"Our contingencies involve a tiered approach depending on time of day, and the type of offender.

"The most serious offenders (DPSOA) are monitored by staff on the ground at the Wacol and Townsville precincts."

The spokeswoman said checks on other offenders were made by physical and telephone methods if there were prolonged outages.

"Offenders subject to GPS monitoring may be confined to their residences if there is a sustained loss of data connectivity," she said.

"Once communication was restored, QCS received retrospective data and interrogated any alerts ­received.

Other states also had tracking device failures due to the Telstra outage.

People who wear GPS tracking devices are monitored 24 hours a day in a control room in southeast Queensland. Authorities are alerted straight away if there is a breach.

The spokeswoman said the tracking devices were not affected by Monday's Telstra outage.