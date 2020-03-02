Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.
Hall Contracting's backhoe dredge, Woomera, has arrived in Gladstone for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.
News

GPC dredging project to begin in weeks

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK on the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project will start in weeks after the arrival of Hall Contracting's 65-metre long backhoe dredge, Woomera.

Hall Contracting is carrying out the Gladstone Ports Corporation dredging project, which aims to make it safer for large vessels coming into the port.

The project created 37 jobs.

"CVIP is a critical marine safety project that is the result of detailed planning and significant studies," GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said.

It is not expected to cause disruption to commercial or recreational marine traffic.

It will be subject to environmental monitoring, with data made available on GPC's website.

Data from a range of parameters including water quality, light-reaching sensitive receptors and fine sediments will be available for the duration of the project.

dredging gladstone harbour gladstoneindustry gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s worst 22 drink drivers since last year

        News A list of the highest readings heard in the court since the start of last year.

        Former councillor announces bid for re-election

        premium_icon Former councillor announces bid for re-election

        News ‘Anyone who knows me knows that I wear Gympie’s heart on my sleeve and that I’m a...

        Woman caught in midnight charity theft

        premium_icon Woman caught in midnight charity theft

        News The 47-year-old made off with almost $600 worth of donated items.

        Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

        premium_icon Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

        News Man walks into police station after seeing video of serious Gympie pub assult...

        • 2nd Mar 2020 6:57 AM