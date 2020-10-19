GP denies raping woman during pap smear

Hervey Bay doctor Olajide Ogunseye has pleaded not guilty to rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A Hervey Bay doctor has been accused in court of digitally raping a young woman and trying to kiss her on the mouth during a pap smear.

Olajide Olusesan Ogunseye, 53, of Urraween, is facing a trial in the Brisbane District Court on one count of rape against the young woman two years ago.

Dr Ogunseye pleaded not guilty to the rape, that is alleged to have taken place in an examination room at Torquay on October 4, 2018.

Prosecutor Noel Needham told the court that the young woman, who is now 25, went to Dr Ogunseye after experiencing pain during her period.

Doctor Olajide Ogunseye arrives at Brisbane District Court with his barrister Angus Edwards. Picture: Liam Kidston.



The court was told that during a pap smear, Dr Ogunseye used a speculum and his fingers to conduct an internal examination.

Mr Needham said Dr Ogunseye then used his fingers to penetrate her in a sexual way, making her "feel uncomfortable" before leaning forward to try and kiss her.

"Only then did the complainant put a stop to what was happening," Mr Needham said.

"She sat up, she got dressed. The defendant immediately apologised to her."

Mr Needham said she later told a number of friends and family about the incident and recorded a conversation with Dr Ogunseye in which he sounded "very very apologetic".

Defence barrister Angus Edwards urged the jury to question what Dr Ogunseye was apologising for.

"I'd ask you to listen to that closely and see whether that in fact is a recording of an apology for rape …," Mr Edwards said.

"Or whether it's in fact an apology for something else entirely which has been taken completely out of context."

Mr Edwards also asked the jury to take into account that English was not Dr Ogunseye's first language.

The trial continues before Judge Nathan Jarro.