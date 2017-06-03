Govt to help us pay those electricity bills

THE State Government will pay more than half the cost of this week's electricity price rises announced by the Queensland Competition Authority.

"Immediate intervention by the Palaszczuk government will slash the expected increase in regional electricity prices,” Treasurer Curtis Pitt said.

"We will not tolerate a return to the massive electricity price surges inflicted on Queenslanders by Campbell Newman and the LNP.”

In the face of intense Opposition criticism, Mr Pitt said the state budget, to be announced in two weeks, would include "a major cost-of-living initiative (to) invest $770 million over three years back to customers and lower electricity prices from what the QCA has announced”.

"The government's actions will reduce the household bill increase in regional Queensland from 7.1% down to 3.3%, an ongoing estimated saving of $51 a year, compared to the original QCA outcome,” he said.

"This is also a good result for a typical small business, which will now see a much smaller increase of 4.1%, instead of the QCA's 8.2%, resulting in a saving of about $90.”

He said the unprecedented intervention was possible because of two years of "responsible budget management” and "our commitment to keeping our government-owned corporations in public hands so we can pass on these savings to Queenslanders”.

He said "a lack of federal leadership on climate and energy policy” had created "uncertainty for investors, which has prevented new supply coming online, driving up prices”.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the government was delivering stable prices.