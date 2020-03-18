Govt silent after 1700 demand better health service on coast

THE State Government has been called on to release details of its review of health needs on the Cooloola Coast.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, yesterday tabled a Question on Notice to the Minister for Health requesting details of the review.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett has demanded answers from the State Government. Picture: Shane Zahner

“The Department undertook to take a review after campaigning by locals that Cooloola Coast health needs were not being met,” Mr Perrett said.

“That review was scheduled for completion at the end of last month (February).

“In a time when health needs and services are front and centre of everyone’s thoughts locals need to know the outcome of that review.

‘Locals have been campaigning for two years for the establishment of a multi-disciplinary centre on the Coast.

“Last year I advised the Parliament that almost 2000 petitioners signed a petition calling for the centre, public meetings were held, and numerous representations were made on this issue.

“Given that health services in the Gympie region have reduced with the closure of the Gympie Private Hospital last year it is important that we investigate all options to deliver improved health services.

“1708 petitioners called on the Government to step up and support a community hospital to give locals the same level of health care that other Queenslanders receive.

“Ever since I was approached to support this community inspired proposal I have been pleased to work with the steering community, and the local community, to get this on the agenda.

“The region’s permanent population of 6500 swells by thousands during the peak tourist season.

“Patients are forced to travel significant distances for many basic health care treatments that could be performed in a local community hospital.

“They have had to travel to appointments not only in Gympie but as far away as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast to the south, and Hervey Bay in the north.

“A multi-disciplinary centre with day surgery, short stay ward, and an accident and emergency unit would ease the burden of patient travel and provide services that are available in towns with populations as low as 2000 people,” he said.