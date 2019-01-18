Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACKING: Ousted Tin Can Bay Volunteer Coast Guard Phil Feldman, says he feels vindicated by a new report which endorses some of the concerns that led to his expulsion.
BACKING: Ousted Tin Can Bay Volunteer Coast Guard Phil Feldman, says he feels vindicated by a new report which endorses some of the concerns that led to his expulsion. Renee Albrecht
News

Govt releases the report all boaties need to read

Arthur Gorrie
by
18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW State Government report has questioned the reliability of marine rescue authorities and the ability of recreational mariners to operate safely on the water.

The report, conducted over three months by retired Navy Commodore Campbell Darby blasted rescue organisations for "a lack of transparency and co-ordination” and warned "duplication of effort” increased the "risk of mismanagement and inappropriate responses in a critical event.”

And many boaties, it said, do not even know how to call for help in an emergency, let alone access potentially vital information on tides, channels and bar conditions.

The report substantially backed concerns raised by ousted Tin Can Bay coastguard commander Phil Feldman, who was expelled from the coastguard's national management authority, the Australian Volunteer Coastguard Association, on grounds that included his actions in raising these concerns with Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, his Opposition counterpart Lachlan Millar and coastguard patron, Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

It finds substantial fault with the two rival marine rescue organisations, the AVCA and the Volunteer Marine Rescue Association of Queensland.

The report said both suffered from "poor internal communication, dated constitutions and a lack of transparency.” A link to the review can be found at qfes.qld. gov.au/Pages/Review-VMR.aspx

australian volunteer coastguard association blue water review campbell darby coastguard tin can bay coastguard volunteer marine rescue association of queensland
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Owen calls for council to compensate for ruined Rattler

    premium_icon Owen calls for council to compensate for ruined Rattler

    Council News Ex-MVHR member says council should play fair as it would not be able to run without other Historical Society items.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:03 AM
    REVEALED: Biggest causes of delays on Gympie's train line

    premium_icon REVEALED: Biggest causes of delays on Gympie's train line

    News But the good news is the service is getting better.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:02 AM
    Sign on with one of these 6 great clubs in Gympie this year

    Sign on with one of these 6 great clubs in Gympie this year

    News Check out the advantages to joining one of these great clubs.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Where this heat has the fish biting

    premium_icon Where this heat has the fish biting

    News Offshore conditions to improve this weekend.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM