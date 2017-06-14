24°
Govt must listen on hwy deathtrap: Wide Bay MP

Rowan Schindler
| 14th Jun 2017 5:53 PM
FIGHTING FOR FUNDING: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the Gunalda service station north of Gympie.
FIGHTING FOR FUNDING: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the Gunalda service station north of Gympie. Renee Albrecht

FEDERAL member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has called for desperately needed funding for Bruce Hwy upgrades between Gympie and Maryborough.

In a speech to Parliament on Tuesday, Mr O'Brien said the reality was safer roads save lives.

"We only need to look at the difference that the half-finished Cooroy to Curra upgrade has made,” he said.

The divided four-lane highway protects motorists from head-on collisions.

Once the deadliest section of highway, the half-finished upgrade has so far delivered a fatality-free section of new road.

"But the job is only half done,” Mr O'Brien said.

"With the RACQ and the Australian Automobile Association, I am continuing to fight for more construction funding to finish section D, which is the largest section of the project.

"Our push for decentralisation needs to be matched with infrastructure that accommodates growth.

"We cannot leave projects half done. The section D project brings Maryborough, Bundaberg and Gladstone closer to Brisbane.

"At the same time, we need to invest in projects to increase safety and build capacity between Gympie and Maryborough.”

Mr O'Brien will meet with Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester to discuss funding for the highway upgrade.

"Next Wednesday I am leading a delegation of Wide Bay mayors to meet with Minister Chester.

"We are making a strong case for Section D.

"The government must listen to us.”

Throughout his election campaign, he pressed for upgrades to major roads.

He told The Gympie Times he was working to finding funding for the horror stretch of road.

"In that time, work has commenced on new projects including a $4.2 million upgrade between Glenwood and Bauple and $18.36million to improve safety north of Tiaro.

"In the recent Federal Coalition Budget I also secured $11.2 million to fix the intersection of the Wide Bay and Bruce Hwys intersection at Bells Bridge, which the State Labor Government has failed to commit to.

"I have raised the need for construction funding for the Cooroy to Curra Section D project in the media, in the Parliament, in meetings with the AAA and RACQ, and in private meetings with the Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester.

"Sections A and B have been completed and Section C is well advanced, so the project is only half finished.

" But Section D is the biggest project and we can't leave the job half done, it must be finished.

"In th 2017 Budget the Coalition Government provided an extra $7.8million towards the Section D detailed design study, which is due to be completed early next year, but there is no funding allocated for construction.

"Funding for infrastructure projects is competitive, so I am making the strongest possible case for Section D to be brought forward.”

