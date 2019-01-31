Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

COMMUNITY feedback is being sought to improve flood immunity, safety and efficiency on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project would address flooding and efficiency on the national highway.

"Flooding affects several Bruce Highway locations, especially north of Tiaro township at Chinaman Creek Bridge,” Mr McCormack said.

"During the January 2013 floods, the highway was closed for more than two days. Peak-time delays in Tiaro due to congestion are also a problem, resulting in significant highway queues.

The Mary River running at 16 metres over the bridge at Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

"These issues have major impacts on passenger and freight movements. The Australian Government is committed to addressing through the allocation of up to $85.6 million for the upgrade, 80 per cent of the total $107 million estimated cost.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said planning was underway to ensure the project was shovel-ready for 2021.

Flooding on Owanyilla Boundary Road off Canterwood Road, Owanyilla (just north of Tiaro). Bradley Bretag

"The efficiency and safety of the Bruce Highway - as an important freight and tourism route for Queensland and the Fraser Coast - is paramount,” Mr Bailey said.

"Preliminary investigation work for a flood resilient highway at Tiaro will be finished in coming months, but there's more work to be done with the assistance of the community,” Mr Bailey said.

The Mary River flooding at Tiaro - pictured at 7.4m with more to come. Alistair Brightman

"We're now looking for feedback from local residents and the freight industry to deliver an achievable blueprint for improving the flood resilience of this section of the Bruce Highway.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said this is an important project for Tiaro, and for every motorist who travels between Maryborough and Gympie and beyond.

"People travelling north and south on the Bruce Highway through Wide Bay want a safe, efficient and reliable connection to Tiaro, Maryborough and Gympie,” Mr O'Brien said.

The Mary River flooding at Tiaro - pictured at 7.4m Alistair Brightman

"It's important for the community to have their say about the proposals being developed by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to upgrade the Highway.”

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said community feedback would be open until March 15.

"Few have better local knowledge of this stretch of the highway than the residents of Tiaro; it's crucial they have their say on the future of their community,” Mr Saunders said.

"With the community's help, a concept design for improved flood resilience is expected to finalised by the end of the year.”