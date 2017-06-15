Govt gives funds to Hwy intersection

THE State Government moved quickly yesterday to stress it had committed its share of funding to upgrade the dangerous intersection of the Bruce Hwy and the Wide Bay Hwy, north of Gympie.

Main Road and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said his government had pledged $2.8million in this week's budget as part of the $14million project to improve safety and efficiency at the intersection.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien criticised the State Government in Parliament on Tuesday for not committing to spending.

Yesterday, Mr O'Brien welcomed confirmation of the State Government's commitment to the Wide Bay Hwy intersection.

"It is telling there was no mention of the project in the Queensland Government's Budget Paper - Service Delivery Statement - Department of Transport and Main Roads, nor in the glossy six-page Budget brochure list of projects to be funded in Wide Bay," he said.

Mr O'Brien said it was obvious the funding was made available due to the efforts of State Member for Gympie, and fellow National Party member, Tony Perrett.

"I look forward to working constructively with the Queensland Government to secure funding for additional projects along the Bruce Hwy in Wide Bay, including the Cooroy to Curra Section D project," Mr O'Brien said.

Mr Bailey said the State Government would deliver a record spend on road and transport infrastructure for the second year in a row, a $21-billion investment over the next four years, supporting nearly 17,000 jobs.

"This massive investment in the state's transport future and job creation is close to $1billion higher than our previous Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program," Mr Bailey said.

"This nonsense is coming from a party who slashed roads funding by $600million when in government and stalled road infrastructure across the state.

"The reason we have a four-year program of works is that spending on specific projects changes year to year as projects progress.

"We've put forward a program of works that reflects a number of key economic factors, including our natural disaster recovery works and a softening in construction costs."

Minister Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government also reconfirmed its financial commitment ($70million in 2017-18 and $280million over four years) to the state-wide Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS) after the previous LNP government gutted the program.